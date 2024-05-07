The Queen to visit Badminton Horse Trials in special anniversary year





The Queen will attend the Mars Badminton Horse Trials (8-12 May) this week.

Her Majesty will watch the final showjumping phase on Sunday, 12 May and then present the prizes for the winners.

The Queen at Badminton Horse Trials: royal history

Badminton celebrates its 75th anniversary this year and the event has long had ties with royalty, with members of the royal family frequently spectating there.

Both the Princess Royal and her daughter Zara Tindall have been placed at Badminton. Zara will ride at the event this year on Gleadhill House Stud’s 15-year-old chestnut Class Affair. Zara’s father Mark Phillips, then the Princess Royal’s husband, won Badminton in 1974 on Queen Elizabeth II’s Columbus.

Queen Elizabeth ll presented the Badminton trophy at the event’s 50th anniversary running, in 1999. The winner on that occasion was five-time British Olympian Ian Stark.

This week’s event has been given an extra edge by Oliver Townend’s victory at Kentucky Three-Day Event last month as he is now in the running to claim the Rolex Grand Slam of Eventing, a big-money bonus given to any rider who can win Kentucky, Badminton and Burghley Horse Trials consecutively. Having taken the Burghley title last year, Oliver will win the Grand Slam if he triumphs at Badminton this week.

How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

