



So the first day of action at Bramham Horse Trials is now complete, so now is the time to catch-up with all the key stories of the day in our bite-size guide…

France’s Tom Carlile and Armagnac De Beliard performed a smart test to top the Bramham Horse Trials dressage leaderboard in the CCI4*-L section.

Oliver Townend is leading the Land Rover-sponsored CCI4*-S aboard the exciting prospect Cooley Rosalent.

In the British Horse Feeds under-25 CCI4*-L section, French rider Morgane Euriat took the lead on the first day of Bramham Horse Trials dressage riding Baccarat D Argonne.

Tom McEwen said one of his horse’s performances today was “brilliant”

One rider learnt the wrong dressage test, but is still in a competitive position at this stage of the competition…

…while another said he was “delighted” with the performance of his horse who has “low mileage”.

Reigning World champion Ros Canter said she was happy her horse “held it together” in the CCI4*-L.

We think the Ian Stark-designed cross-country tracks look fantastic.

Some of this week’s top riders shared their thoughts on the four-star tracks that they will tackle on Saturday (11 June).

And the NAF Five Star BE80 National Championship has been decided.

