‘There’s a lot more to come from this horse’: promising talent leads Bramham Horse Trials CCI4*-L dressage





Frenchman Tom Carlile has snuck in front of Ros Canter and Rehy Royal Diamond, who scored 29.8 this morning, to take the Bramham Horse Trials dressage lead in the CCI4*-L section. Tom and Armagnac De Beliard impressed the ground jury of Polly Ann Huntington from Australia, Britain’s Annabel Scrimgeour and France’s Xavier Le Sauce to score 29.3.

“This horse was quite tense at Chatsworth. He’s come here and maybe the experience at Chatsworth has done him some good as he was much more relaxed in his work and not so fazed by the atmosphere,” explained Tom after his Bramham Horse Trials dressage test. “Him being more relaxed probably got me a bit nervous because I felt I was missing a bit of sharpness and pushed him into a mistake, which I’m kicking myself for, but as for the rest of the test, he was very serious and he was on his game.

“I’m very happy and there’s a lot more to come from this horse. This was his first time at the level and I think a lot of him and it’s good for the future.”

This nine-year-old, owned by SCEA De Beliard and Jean Jacquest Montagne, made a mistake when breaking into canter during both trot half-passes .

“Riding a half-pass in trot is the same aid as a strike off into canter, so it was just a misunderstanding – there wasn’t any tension,” explained Tom, who has had the ride on Armagnac De Beliard since he was a four-year-old.

“He’s a real introvert and very shy, but he’s very polite,” explained Tom of this horse’s character. “He internalises a lot of his emotions and he wouldn’t be the most self-confident, but he is a real trier and he has a lot of about him and a lot of spark – if he can get out of his bubble, he’s got a lot to show. I’ve just got get his confidence and get him to show what he can do with his ability.”

