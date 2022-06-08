Bramham Horse Trials dressage times released: find out when your favourite rides

The Bramham Horse Trials dressage times have been released.
The first-phase action starts at 9.30am tomorrow (Thursday) with the first competitors in the CCI4*-L. In the Land Rover CCI4*-S, the first rider will enter the arena at 10am.
The British Horse Feeds under-25 CCI4*-L competitors share an arena and a ground jury with the senior CCI4*-Ls, so the dressage in that class starts each day after the senior CCI4*-L finishes. The first under-25 pair are at 2.52pm tomorrow.
Bramham dressage times: key contenders
CCI4*-L
- Ros Canter and Rehy Royal Diamond: Thursday, 9.37am
- Georgie Spence and Fanta Boy: Thursday, 9.52am
- Tom Carlile and Darmagnac De Beliard: Thursday, noon
- Izzy Taylor and Monkeying Around: Friday, 10am
- Oliver Townend and As Is: Friday, 10.22am
- William Fox-Pitt and Yes I Can: Friday, 11.37am
- Piggy March and Coolparks Sarco: Friday, 2pm
- Gemma Tattersall and Flash Cooley: Friday, 2.07pm
- Ros Canter and Pencos Crown Jewel: Friday, 2.45pm
- Zara Tindall and Class Affair: Friday 2.52pm
British Horse Feeds under-25 CCI4*-L
- Heidi Coy and Russal Z: Thursday, 2.52pm
- Saffron Cresswell and Up Mulberry Street: Thursday, 4pm
- Harry Mutch and HD Bronze: Thursday, 4.15pm
- Georgie Bartlett and Spano De Nazca: Friday, 3.30pm
- Phoebe Locke and Bellagio Declyange: Friday: 4.37pm
- Heidi Coy and Halenza: Friday, 4.52pm
Land Rover CCI4*-S
- Tom McEwen and Brookfield Benjamin Bounce: Thursday, 10am
- Gemma Tattersall and Chilli Knight, Thursday: 12.07pm
- Alex Hua Tian and Don Geniro: Thursday, 12.37pm
- Tom McEwen and MHS Brown Jack: Thursday, 2.37pm
- Izzy Taylor and Hartacker: Thursday, 3pm
- Oliver Townend and Cooley Rosalent: Thursday, 4.07pm
- Gemma Tattersall and Johan-Some: Friday, 10am
- Piggy March and Brookfield Quality: Friday, 10.15am
- Ros Canter and Izilot DHI: Friday, 11.15am
- Yasmin Ingham and Rehy DJ: 12.07pm
Full Bramham Horse Trials dressage times
