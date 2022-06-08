Bramham Horse Trials dressage times released: find out when your favourite rides





The Bramham Horse Trials dressage times have been released.

The first-phase action starts at 9.30am tomorrow (Thursday) with the first competitors in the CCI4*-L. In the Land Rover CCI4*-S, the first rider will enter the arena at 10am.

The British Horse Feeds under-25 CCI4*-L competitors share an arena and a ground jury with the senior CCI4*-Ls, so the dressage in that class starts each day after the senior CCI4*-L finishes. The first under-25 pair are at 2.52pm tomorrow.

Bramham dressage times: key contenders

CCI4*-L

British Horse Feeds under-25 CCI4*-L

Heidi Coy and Russal Z: Thursday, 2.52pm

Saffron Cresswell and Up Mulberry Street: Thursday, 4pm

Harry Mutch and HD Bronze: Thursday, 4.15pm

Georgie Bartlett and Spano De Nazca: Friday, 3.30pm

Phoebe Locke and Bellagio Declyange: Friday: 4.37pm

Heidi Coy and Halenza: Friday, 4.52pm

Land Rover CCI4*-S

Tom McEwen and Brookfield Benjamin Bounce: Thursday, 10am

Gemma Tattersall and Chilli Knight, Thursday: 12.07pm

Alex Hua Tian and Don Geniro: Thursday, 12.37pm

Tom McEwen and MHS Brown Jack: Thursday, 2.37pm

Izzy Taylor and Hartacker: Thursday, 3pm

Oliver Townend and Cooley Rosalent: Thursday, 4.07pm

Gemma Tattersall and Johan-Some: Friday, 10am

Piggy March and Brookfield Quality: Friday, 10.15am

Ros Canter and Izilot DHI: Friday, 11.15am

Yasmin Ingham and Rehy DJ: 12.07pm

Full Bramham Horse Trials dressage times

