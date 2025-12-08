



Bramham Horse Trials tickets are now on sale, so if you fancy a trip to the West Yorkshire event, here’s everything you need to know before you book. The 2026 Bramham International Horse Trials will run 11–14 June, and I’ve broken down all your ticket options below.

Bramham features two world-class eventing classes; the showcase CCI4*-L and the CCI4*-S, which will include prizes for the best riders under-25. There’s also showjumping, arena eventing, showing and breeding classes, Burghley Young Event Horse qualifiers and Pony Club activities, not to mention plenty of trade stands to shop from.

Bramham Horse Trials tickets: General admission

We’re currently in the window for early-bird tickets, which means booking now guarantees you the best possible price. I’ve included the standard prices with each session for comparison. All advance ticket orders are subject to a £2.50 booking fee per order (not per ticket).

Tickets do not include parking, which is £5 for single-day early-bird bookings (£12 standard).

Admission fees are banded by age. Infants aged four and under go free, but you need to add a free infant ticket to your basket.

Adult: 17+

Young person: 12–16

Child: 5–11

Thursday 11 June (Dressage)

Friday 12 June (Dressage)

Saturday 13 June (Cross-country)

Sunday 14 June (Showjumping)

Weekend tickets (Saturday and Sunday)

Season tickets (Thursday to Sunday)

Bramham Horse Trials membership

Members have exclusive access to the Member’s Area and Bar, which is beside the arena and complete with TV screens streaming live cross-country action on Saturday. There will be a full selection of drinks and freshly prepared food available to purchase throughout the day, as well as other exclusive benefits.

Whichever ticket you buy, you can upgrade to the membership option. If you purchase admission and membership before 28 February 2026, you will receive a voucher for a complimentary glass of Pol Roger Champagne (18+).

Bramham Horse Trials course walk tickets

Join a course walk with course designer Andrew Heffernan and course builder David Evans (12:45 on Wednesday 10 June). Tickets include a traditional afternoon tea, served in the Main House, and front-row seats for the Fibre-Beet Horse Inspection.

Standard admission: £125

Bramham camping tickets

Camping tickets are available for a weekend or the full event (Thursday to Sunday). Prices start at £210 for two people (weekend) and this includes addmission, but there are options to add extra people and vehicles, electrical hook-up, and membership options. You can also add a glamping package.

