



From Yorkshire to Hampshire, from Bramham Horse Trials to Wellington CDI3*, we have this week’s equestrian sport for you…

1. Bramham Horse Trials, Yorkshire

Dates: 9-12 June

More info: bramham-horse.co.uk

How to watch: Saturday’s cross-country action will be streamed on Horse & Country

Get the H&H lowdown: we’ll be creating extensive online coverage (find it all here), plus full report in the magazine dated 16 June. More on how to watch Bramham Horse Trials and follow with H&H

Why we’re excited about it: Yorkshire’s premier horse trials is back after two years away due to Covid, and a host of top names will converge on Bramham Horse Trials to fight it out in the senior CCI4*-L and CCI4*-S, including Zara Tindall, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen. The under-25 CCI4*-L will showcase the stars of the future, including Heidi Coy and Phoebe Locke, plus the BE80 national championships are being held here for the first time.

And if that’s not enough Bramham for you…

2. Bramham Horse Trials showjumping, Yorkshire

Dates: 11-12 June

More info: bramham-horse.co.uk/competitions/other-competitions/british-show-jumping/

Get the H&H lowdown: full report covering all the jumping action and insight in next week’s issue of H&H, in the shops on Thursday 16 June

Why we’re excited about it: showjumping is a hugely popular part of these famous horse trials and among the big classes are a grand prix, six-bar and Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) qualifier for the grade C final. Big name riders from the north always put the date in their diary and we could be in for a treat this year as the legendary John Whitaker looks set to go up against dual championship gold medal-winning eventer Piggy March in Sunday’s grand prix. Watch this space.

3. Wellington Riding CDI3*, Premier League and Festival of Para Dressage, Hants

Dates: 7-12 June

More info: wellingtonriding.co.uk

How to watch: via the Horse & Country livestream

Get the H&H lowdown: extensive coverage in the 16 June magazine issue

Why we’re excited about it: this bonanza of dressage has already become an important fixture in the calendar despite last year being the first time it had run in this format. The CDI will welcome Carl Hester, Charlotte Dujardin and Gareth Hughes among other top names, with Carl making his competitive debut aboard his catch ride for the summer, the Kroll family’s KK Woodstock, while others seek qualification and selection for the dressage World Championships in August. In paras, watch out for 2021 Paralympic medallists Sophie Wells, Lee Pearson, Natasha Baker and Georgia Wilson, all of whom will be in action, while the Premier League will feature competitive direct qualifiers for the National Dressage Championships, including young horse classes.

4. Derbyshire Festival, Somerford Park, Cheshire

Dates: 11-12 June

More info: derbyshirefestival.co.uk

Why we’re excited about it: looking at the super-strong pre-entry numbers, we can guarantee that this year’s Derbyshire Festival is likely to be hotly contested, as competitors across the horse and pony classes vie for HOYS tickets. There is also a packed schedule of in-hand classes, which concludes in a HOYS supreme in-hand qualifier.

