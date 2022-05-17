Zara Tindall wins at Chatsworth as Class Affair returns to form after frustrating spring





Zara Tindall won the advanced class at Chatsworth Horse Trials on Sunday (15 May) riding Gleadhill House Stud’s Class Affair, who was returning to form after a frustrating spring.

“He’s had all sorts going on and had three weeks off after Burnham Market to get him feeling comfortable again, which meant we had to withdraw from Badminton Horse Trials. I’m thrilled because I got a dressage test out of him this time,” said Zara.

“I call him the mad guy because he’s strong – he was good in the waters but he towed me into the sunken hollow for a hairy moment.”

The win at Chatsworth Horse Trials marked a first run since mid-April for Zara Tindall and Class Affair. The Irish-bred 13-year-old horse lost two shoes going round but finished full of running, staying just over two penalties ahead of Phoebe Locke on Pica D’Or, with John Paul Sheffield on Schindlers Boy in third.

Oliver Townend won the flagship CCI4*-S at Chatsworth on Dreamliner, making it a brace of CCI4*-S wins for the tall grey this spring – as well as three international victories in a week for Oliver, as he also won the two flagship classes at Floors Castle.

The pair stopped the clock with just two time-penalties, the fastest time of the day, on a cross-country track where only eight combinations have made the time since 2018 according to data analytics experts EquiRatings. Their fast round over Ian Stark’s undulating course meant they moved up from 17th overnight.

“He was here for a conditioning run really and to be fair a track like this wouldn’t be ideal for him, but he’s a genuine horse and he’ll have come on for the run,” said Oliver of Mark and Angela Chamberlayne’s home-bred 12-year-old, who is by Jumbo. “It was a proper four-star course with plenty to do.”

