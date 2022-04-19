Zara Tindall withdraws Class Affair from Badminton Horse Trials





Zara Tindall is the latest rider to withdraw from Badminton Horse Trials, presented by Mars Equestrian (4-8 May).

The former world and European champion was still slated to run when the draw was done this morning and was given number 41, but has since pulled Gleadhill House Stud Ltd’s Class Affair out of the running.

The 13-year-old chestnut by OBOS Quality 004 was due to start at his third five-star. Zara had a fall from him at Burghley 2019 but they completed the new US CCI5*, Maryland 5 Star, in the autumn last year, finishing 30th having had 20 jumping penalties across country.

Zara Tindall finished 16th at Badminton Horse Trials on Glenbuck in 2008 – her best placing so far – but she will have to wait for another year to try to better that.

Zara’s misfortune means US rider Emily Hamel comes off the wait list and has the chance to start with Black Flag Option, LLC’s Corvett, a 15-year-old grey gelding. She is a Badminton first-timer who finished 21st at Kentucky Three-Day Event and 14th at Maryland last year.

Eight pairs have now been accepted into the main Badminton starting order from the wait list. Combinations on the wait list will continue to replace those who withdraw until 2pm on the Sunday before the event starts (1 May).

The number of horses accepted from the waiting list has varied between 14 and 43 since this system started in 2008. Fifteen horses were accepted from the wait list last time the event ran, in 2019.

