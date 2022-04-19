{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Full Badminton draw: find out who’s the pathfinder, who goes last – and what number Zara Tindall will wear

Pippa Roome Pippa Roome

    • The Badminton Horse Trials draw, for the event which runs 4-7 May and is presented by Mars Equestrian, has been released.

    Harry Meade will be the pathfinder, on either Tenareze or Cavalier Crystal, depending on which two of his three horses he chooses to run.

    British first-timer Kylie Roddy will be the final competitor out on course, riding SRS Kan Do.

    All the horses still on the entries list have been included in the Badminton Horse Trials draw, including those which are multiple entries – riders can only start on two horses – and those which are currently on the waiting list and replace those who are withdrawn up to 2pm on the Sunday before the event.

    The draw was performed on Facebook live on the event’s Facebook page, with the numbers drawn by the Duke and Duchess of Beaufort, alongside presenter Rupert Bell.

    Badminton Horse Trials draw

    1, 2. Harry Meade and Tenareze OR Cavalier Crystal
    3. Kirsty Chabert and Classic VI
    4. Padraig McCarthy and Fallulah
    5. Joseph Murphy and Cesar V
    6. David Doel and Ferro Point
    7. Tom McEwen and Toledo De Kerser
    8. William Fox-Pitt and Oratorio
    9. Nicola Wilson and JL Dublin
    10. Ros Canter and Allstar B
    11, 12, 13, 14. Oliver Townend and Cooley Master Class OR Tregilder OR Ballaghmor Class OR Swallow Springs
    15, 16. Pippa Funnell and Billy Walk On OR MGH Grafton Street
    17. Kyle Roddy and Carden Earl Grey
    18. Bill Levett and Lassban Diamond Lift
    19. Piggy March and Vanir Kamira
    20. Lillian Heard and LCC Barnaby
    21. Caroline Powell and Up Up and Away
    22. Phillip Dutton and Z
    23. Aistis Vitkauskas and Commander VG
    24. Francis Whittington and DHI Purple Rain
    25. Bundy Philpott and Tresca NZPH
    26. Tamie Smith and Mai Baum
    27. Tiana Coudray and Cancaras Girl
    28. Austin O’Connor and Colorado Blue
    29. Rose Nesbitt and EG Michaelangelo
    30. Ariel Grald and Leamore Master Plan
    31. Elizabeth Power and Soladoun
    32. Amanda Pottinger and Just Kidding
    33. Cathal Daniels and Barrichello
    34. Sarah Ennis and Woodcourt Garrison
    35. Ariana Schivo and Quefira De L’Ormeau
    36. James Sommerville and Talent
    37. Ben Hobday and Shadow Man
    38. Helen Wilson and My Ernie
    39. Tom Rowland and Possible Mission
    40. Christoph Wahler and Carjatan S
    41. Zara Tindall and Class Affair
    42. Sofia Sjoborg and DHI Mighty Dwight
    43. Mollie Summerland and Charly Van Ter Heiden
    44. Kitty King and Vendredi Biats
    45. Izzy Taylor and Artful Trinity
    46. Caroline Clarke and Touch Too Much
    47. Hector Payne and Dynasty
    48. Will Faudree and Mama’s Magic Way
    49. Fiona Kashel and Creevagh Silver De Haar
    50. Felicity Collins and RSH Contend Or
    51. Emily King and Valmy Biats
    52. Jonelle Price and Classic Moet
    53. Alice Casburn and Topspin
    54. James Rushbrooke Milchem Eclipse
    55. Matthew Flynn and Wizzerd
    56. Sarah Bullimore and Reve Du Rouet
    57. Sharon Polding and FindonFirecracker
    58. Samantha Lissington and Ricker Ridge Rui
    59. Harry Mutch and HD Bronze
    60. Emma Hyslop-Webb and Waldo III
    61. Hazel Shannon and Willingapark Clifford
    62. Katrin Khoddam-Hazrati and DSP Cosma
    63. Luc Chateau and Troubadour Camphoux
    64. Dominic Schramm and Bolytair B
    65. Karl Slezak and Fernhill Wishes
    66. Suse Berry and John The Bull
    67. Maxime Livio and Vitorio Du Montet
    68. Sarah Way and Dassett Cooley Dun
    69. Michael Winter and El Mundo
    70. Laura Collett and London 52
    71. Rosie Fry and True Blue Too
    72. Libby Seed and Heartbreaker Star Quality
    73. Bubby Upton and Cola
    74. Gireg Le Coz and Aisprit De La Loge
    75. Clare Abbott and Jewelent
    76. Jo Rimmer and Isaac Newton
    77. Arthur Duffort and Toronto D’Aurois
    78. Tom Carlile and Zanzibar Villa Rose Z
    79. Tina Cook and Billy The Red
    80. Cedric Lyard and Unum De’Or
    81. Joris Vanspringel and Creator GS
    82. Cyrielle Lefevre and Armanjo Serosah
    83. Sam Watson and Ballybolger Talisman
    84. Becky Heappey and DHI Babette K
    85. Nicky Hill and MGH Bingo Boy
    86. Tim Price and Ringwood Sky Boy
    87. Arthur Chabert and Goldsmiths Imber
    88. Richard Jones and Alfies Clover
    89. Tom Crisp and Liberty And Glory
    90. Alex Bragg and King Of The Mill
    91. Sammi Birch and Finduss PFB
    92. Ugo Provasi and Shadd OC
    93. Georgie Spence and Halltown Harley
    94. Jean Lou Bigot and Utrillo Du Halage
    95. Emily Hamel and Corvett
    96. Simon Grieve and Mr Fahrenheit
    97. Tom Jackson and Capels Hollow Drift
    98. Selina Milnes and Iron
    99. Lauren Innes and Global Fision M
    100. Kirsty Chabert and Opposition Loire
    101, 102. Harry Meade and Away Cruising OR Cavalier Crystal
    103. Padraig McCarthy and HHS Noble Call
    104. Nicola Wilson and Erano M
    105. William Fox-Pitt and Little Fire
    106. Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo
    107, 108, 109, 110. Oliver Townend and Ridire Dorcha OR Tregilder OR Ballaghmor Class OR Swallow Springs
    111. Pippa Funnell and MGH Grafton Street OR Majas Hope
    112. David Doel and Gaileo Nieuwmoed
    113. Piggy March and Brookfield Inocent
    114. Tom McEwen and CHF Cooliser
    115. Joseph Murphy and Calmaro
    116. Bill Levett and Lates Quinn
    117. Kylie Roddy and SRS Kan Do

