



The Badminton Horse Trials draw, for the event which runs 4-7 May and is presented by Mars Equestrian, has been released.

Harry Meade will be the pathfinder, on either Tenareze or Cavalier Crystal, depending on which two of his three horses he chooses to run.

British first-timer Kylie Roddy will be the final competitor out on course, riding SRS Kan Do.

All the horses still on the entries list have been included in the Badminton Horse Trials draw, including those which are multiple entries – riders can only start on two horses – and those which are currently on the waiting list and replace those who are withdrawn up to 2pm on the Sunday before the event.

The draw was performed on Facebook live on the event’s Facebook page, with the numbers drawn by the Duke and Duchess of Beaufort, alongside presenter Rupert Bell.

Badminton Horse Trials draw

1, 2. Harry Meade and Tenareze OR Cavalier Crystal

3. Kirsty Chabert and Classic VI

4. Padraig McCarthy and Fallulah

5. Joseph Murphy and Cesar V

6. David Doel and Ferro Point

7. Tom McEwen and Toledo De Kerser

8. William Fox-Pitt and Oratorio

9. Nicola Wilson and JL Dublin

10. Ros Canter and Allstar B

11, 12, 13, 14. Oliver Townend and Cooley Master Class OR Tregilder OR Ballaghmor Class OR Swallow Springs

15, 16. Pippa Funnell and Billy Walk On OR MGH Grafton Street

17. Kyle Roddy and Carden Earl Grey

18. Bill Levett and Lassban Diamond Lift

19. Piggy March and Vanir Kamira

20. Lillian Heard and LCC Barnaby

21. Caroline Powell and Up Up and Away

22. Phillip Dutton and Z

23. Aistis Vitkauskas and Commander VG

24. Francis Whittington and DHI Purple Rain

25. Bundy Philpott and Tresca NZPH

26. Tamie Smith and Mai Baum

27. Tiana Coudray and Cancaras Girl

28. Austin O’Connor and Colorado Blue

29. Rose Nesbitt and EG Michaelangelo

30. Ariel Grald and Leamore Master Plan

31. Elizabeth Power and Soladoun

32. Amanda Pottinger and Just Kidding

33. Cathal Daniels and Barrichello

34. Sarah Ennis and Woodcourt Garrison

35. Ariana Schivo and Quefira De L’Ormeau

36. James Sommerville and Talent

37. Ben Hobday and Shadow Man

38. Helen Wilson and My Ernie

39. Tom Rowland and Possible Mission

40. Christoph Wahler and Carjatan S

41. Zara Tindall and Class Affair

42. Sofia Sjoborg and DHI Mighty Dwight

43. Mollie Summerland and Charly Van Ter Heiden

44. Kitty King and Vendredi Biats

45. Izzy Taylor and Artful Trinity

46. Caroline Clarke and Touch Too Much

47. Hector Payne and Dynasty

48. Will Faudree and Mama’s Magic Way

49. Fiona Kashel and Creevagh Silver De Haar

50. Felicity Collins and RSH Contend Or

51. Emily King and Valmy Biats

52. Jonelle Price and Classic Moet

53. Alice Casburn and Topspin

54. James Rushbrooke Milchem Eclipse

55. Matthew Flynn and Wizzerd

56. Sarah Bullimore and Reve Du Rouet

57. Sharon Polding and FindonFirecracker

58. Samantha Lissington and Ricker Ridge Rui

59. Harry Mutch and HD Bronze

60. Emma Hyslop-Webb and Waldo III

61. Hazel Shannon and Willingapark Clifford

62. Katrin Khoddam-Hazrati and DSP Cosma

63. Luc Chateau and Troubadour Camphoux

64. Dominic Schramm and Bolytair B

65. Karl Slezak and Fernhill Wishes

66. Suse Berry and John The Bull

67. Maxime Livio and Vitorio Du Montet

68. Sarah Way and Dassett Cooley Dun

69. Michael Winter and El Mundo

70. Laura Collett and London 52

71. Rosie Fry and True Blue Too

72. Libby Seed and Heartbreaker Star Quality

73. Bubby Upton and Cola

74. Gireg Le Coz and Aisprit De La Loge

75. Clare Abbott and Jewelent

76. Jo Rimmer and Isaac Newton

77. Arthur Duffort and Toronto D’Aurois

78. Tom Carlile and Zanzibar Villa Rose Z

79. Tina Cook and Billy The Red

80. Cedric Lyard and Unum De’Or

81. Joris Vanspringel and Creator GS

82. Cyrielle Lefevre and Armanjo Serosah

83. Sam Watson and Ballybolger Talisman

84. Becky Heappey and DHI Babette K

85. Nicky Hill and MGH Bingo Boy

86. Tim Price and Ringwood Sky Boy

87. Arthur Chabert and Goldsmiths Imber

88. Richard Jones and Alfies Clover

89. Tom Crisp and Liberty And Glory

90. Alex Bragg and King Of The Mill

91. Sammi Birch and Finduss PFB

92. Ugo Provasi and Shadd OC

93. Georgie Spence and Halltown Harley

94. Jean Lou Bigot and Utrillo Du Halage

95. Emily Hamel and Corvett

96. Simon Grieve and Mr Fahrenheit

97. Tom Jackson and Capels Hollow Drift

98. Selina Milnes and Iron

99. Lauren Innes and Global Fision M

100. Kirsty Chabert and Opposition Loire

101, 102. Harry Meade and Away Cruising OR Cavalier Crystal

103. Padraig McCarthy and HHS Noble Call

104. Nicola Wilson and Erano M

105. William Fox-Pitt and Little Fire

106. Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo

107, 108, 109, 110. Oliver Townend and Ridire Dorcha OR Tregilder OR Ballaghmor Class OR Swallow Springs

111. Pippa Funnell and MGH Grafton Street OR Majas Hope

112. David Doel and Gaileo Nieuwmoed

113. Piggy March and Brookfield Inocent

114. Tom McEwen and CHF Cooliser

115. Joseph Murphy and Calmaro

116. Bill Levett and Lates Quinn

117. Kylie Roddy and SRS Kan Do

