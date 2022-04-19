The Badminton Horse Trials draw, for the event which runs 4-7 May and is presented by Mars Equestrian, has been released.
Harry Meade will be the pathfinder, on either Tenareze or Cavalier Crystal, depending on which two of his three horses he chooses to run.
British first-timer Kylie Roddy will be the final competitor out on course, riding SRS Kan Do.
All the horses still on the entries list have been included in the Badminton Horse Trials draw, including those which are multiple entries – riders can only start on two horses – and those which are currently on the waiting list and replace those who are withdrawn up to 2pm on the Sunday before the event.
The draw was performed on Facebook live on the event’s Facebook page, with the numbers drawn by the Duke and Duchess of Beaufort, alongside presenter Rupert Bell.
Badminton Horse Trials draw
1, 2. Harry Meade and Tenareze OR Cavalier Crystal
3. Kirsty Chabert and Classic VI
4. Padraig McCarthy and Fallulah
5. Joseph Murphy and Cesar V
6. David Doel and Ferro Point
7. Tom McEwen and Toledo De Kerser
8. William Fox-Pitt and Oratorio
9. Nicola Wilson and JL Dublin
10. Ros Canter and Allstar B
11, 12, 13, 14. Oliver Townend and Cooley Master Class OR Tregilder OR Ballaghmor Class OR Swallow Springs
15, 16. Pippa Funnell and Billy Walk On OR MGH Grafton Street
17. Kyle Roddy and Carden Earl Grey
18. Bill Levett and Lassban Diamond Lift
19. Piggy March and Vanir Kamira
20. Lillian Heard and LCC Barnaby
21. Caroline Powell and Up Up and Away
22. Phillip Dutton and Z
23. Aistis Vitkauskas and Commander VG
24. Francis Whittington and DHI Purple Rain
25. Bundy Philpott and Tresca NZPH
26. Tamie Smith and Mai Baum
27. Tiana Coudray and Cancaras Girl
28. Austin O’Connor and Colorado Blue
29. Rose Nesbitt and EG Michaelangelo
30. Ariel Grald and Leamore Master Plan
31. Elizabeth Power and Soladoun
32. Amanda Pottinger and Just Kidding
33. Cathal Daniels and Barrichello
34. Sarah Ennis and Woodcourt Garrison
35. Ariana Schivo and Quefira De L’Ormeau
36. James Sommerville and Talent
37. Ben Hobday and Shadow Man
38. Helen Wilson and My Ernie
39. Tom Rowland and Possible Mission
40. Christoph Wahler and Carjatan S
41. Zara Tindall and Class Affair
42. Sofia Sjoborg and DHI Mighty Dwight
43. Mollie Summerland and Charly Van Ter Heiden
44. Kitty King and Vendredi Biats
45. Izzy Taylor and Artful Trinity
46. Caroline Clarke and Touch Too Much
47. Hector Payne and Dynasty
48. Will Faudree and Mama’s Magic Way
49. Fiona Kashel and Creevagh Silver De Haar
50. Felicity Collins and RSH Contend Or
51. Emily King and Valmy Biats
52. Jonelle Price and Classic Moet
53. Alice Casburn and Topspin
54. James Rushbrooke Milchem Eclipse
55. Matthew Flynn and Wizzerd
56. Sarah Bullimore and Reve Du Rouet
57. Sharon Polding and FindonFirecracker
58. Samantha Lissington and Ricker Ridge Rui
59. Harry Mutch and HD Bronze
60. Emma Hyslop-Webb and Waldo III
61. Hazel Shannon and Willingapark Clifford
62. Katrin Khoddam-Hazrati and DSP Cosma
63. Luc Chateau and Troubadour Camphoux
64. Dominic Schramm and Bolytair B
65. Karl Slezak and Fernhill Wishes
66. Suse Berry and John The Bull
67. Maxime Livio and Vitorio Du Montet
68. Sarah Way and Dassett Cooley Dun
69. Michael Winter and El Mundo
70. Laura Collett and London 52
71. Rosie Fry and True Blue Too
72. Libby Seed and Heartbreaker Star Quality
73. Bubby Upton and Cola
74. Gireg Le Coz and Aisprit De La Loge
75. Clare Abbott and Jewelent
76. Jo Rimmer and Isaac Newton
77. Arthur Duffort and Toronto D’Aurois
78. Tom Carlile and Zanzibar Villa Rose Z
79. Tina Cook and Billy The Red
80. Cedric Lyard and Unum De’Or
81. Joris Vanspringel and Creator GS
82. Cyrielle Lefevre and Armanjo Serosah
83. Sam Watson and Ballybolger Talisman
84. Becky Heappey and DHI Babette K
85. Nicky Hill and MGH Bingo Boy
86. Tim Price and Ringwood Sky Boy
87. Arthur Chabert and Goldsmiths Imber
88. Richard Jones and Alfies Clover
89. Tom Crisp and Liberty And Glory
90. Alex Bragg and King Of The Mill
91. Sammi Birch and Finduss PFB
92. Ugo Provasi and Shadd OC
93. Georgie Spence and Halltown Harley
94. Jean Lou Bigot and Utrillo Du Halage
95. Emily Hamel and Corvett
96. Simon Grieve and Mr Fahrenheit
97. Tom Jackson and Capels Hollow Drift
98. Selina Milnes and Iron
99. Lauren Innes and Global Fision M
100. Kirsty Chabert and Opposition Loire
101, 102. Harry Meade and Away Cruising OR Cavalier Crystal
103. Padraig McCarthy and HHS Noble Call
104. Nicola Wilson and Erano M
105. William Fox-Pitt and Little Fire
106. Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo
107, 108, 109, 110. Oliver Townend and Ridire Dorcha OR Tregilder OR Ballaghmor Class OR Swallow Springs
111. Pippa Funnell and MGH Grafton Street OR Majas Hope
112. David Doel and Gaileo Nieuwmoed
113. Piggy March and Brookfield Inocent
114. Tom McEwen and CHF Cooliser
115. Joseph Murphy and Calmaro
116. Bill Levett and Lates Quinn
117. Kylie Roddy and SRS Kan Do
