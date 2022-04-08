Horse who was placed at Tokyo among four early withdrawals from Badminton





Jonelle Price’s Tokyo Olympic ride Grovine De Reve is among four Badminton Horse Trials withdrawals at this early stage in the build-up to the event presented by Mars Equestrian (4-8 May).

“He sadly picked up an injury at the gallops which will mean he misses Badminton,” Jonelle told H&H.

The 14-year-old, owned by Therese Miller and his rider, finished 11th at Tokyo for New Zealand as well as third at Kentucky Three-Day Event last spring.

US rider Sharon White has withdrawn and reports that Cooley On Show “has sustained a minor injury that will keep him sidelined for the time being”.

She added in her post on Instagram: “Luckily we found it in time and he’s feeling just fine about himself! He owes us absolutely nothing and his well-being will always be the top priority.”

Sharon was set to make her Badminton debut with her own 15-year-old grey.

The other Badminton Horse Trials withdrawals at this stage are Australian Sammi Birch’s ride Hunter Valley II – owned by his rider, her husband Ed, her parents Judith and Lyndon McLeod and sister Emma McLeod – and Belgium’s Constantin Van Rijckevorsel with his own Beat It. Sammi is still set to start on Finduss PFB.

Beat It was the first horse on the waiting list, so no horse is brought in to replace him.

Therefore three pairs have now been accepted from the Badminton Horse Trials waiting list – James Sommerville with his own and his mother Jennifer’s Talent, Australia’s Bill Levett on Elisabeth Murdoch’s Lates Quin and US rider Lillian Heard with her own LCC Barnaby.

