Check out these 16 Badminton-bound horses enjoying a run at Thoresby – first-timers, a catch ride and a Badminton winner’s daughter





Numerous horses headed to Badminton Horse Trials enjoyed a prep run at Thoresby last weekend, including the top three in the Lycetts Grantham Cup CCI4*-S – Brookfield Inocent (Piggy March), Cola III (Bubby Upton) and London 52 (Laura Collett). If you’d like to see some Badminton-bound horses stretching their legs, check out these Thoresby Park Horse Trials pictures.

The European champions, Nicola Wilson and James and Jo Lambert and Deirdre Johnston’s JL Dublin, take seventh in the Grantham Cup

Valmy Biats, owned by his breeder Philippe Brivois, lands eighth in the feature class under Emily King

Barbara and Nicholas Walkinshaw’s Billy Walk On – who was second in the one-off five-star at Bicton Horse Trials last September – finishes 14th in the Grantham Cup under Pippa Funnell

Libby Seed will make her Badminton debut with her parents Jonathon and Lesley’s Heartbreaker Star Quality, picks up a placing in the Grantham Cup

World champions Ros Canter and Allstar B, owned by his rider and Caroline Moore, cruise to 14th place in the Grantham Cup

Ben Hobday and 2019 British national champion Shadow Man jump a double clear in the Grantham Cup for 19th. The horse belongs to Jane Chambers, Ben and his father Stephen

Selina Milnes and William Rucker’s Iron IV finish in the placings in the Grantham Cup

British rising star Felicity Collins pilots her mother Vicky and Avrina Milton’s RSH Contend Or to a double clear as they warm up for their first Badminton

Another pair prepping for a first Badminton, Hector Payne and Dynasty, owned by the rider’s grandparents Jeremy and Judith Skinner, plus David and Margie Hall

A double clear for Lauren Innes – who recently changed nationality to ride for New Zealand – and her own Global Fision M as they head towards their first Badminton

Harry Meade stands in for William Fox-Pitt on Jennifer Dowling and William’s Little Fire, running slowly across country after an impressive dressage score of 25.4. William has been stood down after being knocked out in a fall at Cirencester

Sarah Bullimore and five-star stalwart Reve Du Rouet claim sixth in an advanced section. Reve Du Rouet belongs to Chris and Sue Gillespie and Sarah’s husband Brett

Vicky Bates and David Myers’ rising star CHF Cooliser impresses as she takes seventh in an advanced with Tom McEwen

Richard Jones pilots Sandra Martin, Dinah Saunders and his own Alfies Clover to 10th in an advanced

Alice Casburn and her mother Caroline’s home-bred Topspin, who will make their five-star debut at Badminton, pick up seventh place in an advanced on their dressage score

If you enjoyed these Thoresby Park Horse Trials pictures, stay tuned over the next month as we build up to the big one!

Pictures by Peter Nixon

