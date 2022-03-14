Two Olympic gold medallists, all three individual European medallists and a pair of siblings: 13 top horses enjoy a run at Oasby





Last week’s Oasby Horse Trials provided a first run of the season for numerous top horses, who enjoyed a chance to stretch their legs over the open intermediate course. Check out a few of our favourite superstars in action with these Oasby Horse Trials pictures.

This pair won Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L at the end of last season and Yasmin Ingham will look to step Banzai Du Loir up to five-star this year.

Another pair who made a splash at Blenheim – Heidi Coy and Russal Z took seventh place in the CCI4*-L there last autumn.

We reported on last year’s Osberton CCI3*-L winner Halo having a name change and joining Piggy March’s string over the winter, so it’s great to see him in action with his new rider.

This pair need no introduction – Tom McEwen and Toledo De Kerser are the Olympic individual silver and team gold medallists. Toledo was having his first run since that brilliant performance at the Tokyo Games.

The reigning European champions, Nicola Wilson and JL Dublin, return to the fray with a victory.

This was a first run together for Bubby Upton and Billy Liffy, who was previously ridden up to five-star level by Olivia Craddock and then Sam Griffiths.

A close-up of our favourite pocket rocket – European individual bronze medallists Sarah Bullimore and her home-bred Corouet.

This was a first run since finishing second at Maryland 5 Star last year for double Kentucky Three-Day Event winner Cooley Master Class, ridden by Oliver Townend.

Quidam De Lux was last year’s British seven-year-old champion at Osberton, ridden by his owner Stephen Heal.

Last year’s European team gold and individual silver medallist Brookfield Inocent enjoying a winning spin with Piggy March.

And finally, a special pair of horses…

Tiger Mail, by Jaguar Mail, is a son of Phoebe Buckley’s previous five-star ride Little Tiger. He was eighth at Blair in the CCI4*-L last season.

And here’s Tiger Mail’s half-brother! Ridden by Simon Grieve, Mr Fahrenheit III is by Catherston Liberator and completed his first five-star at Pau Horse Trials last year.

Oasby Horse Trials pictures by Peter Nixon. Full report from Oasby in this week’s Horse & Hound magazine (issue dated 17 March).

