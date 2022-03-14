{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Two Olympic gold medallists, all three individual European medallists and a pair of siblings: 13 top horses enjoy a run at Oasby

Pippa Roome Pippa Roome

    • Last week’s Oasby Horse Trials provided a first run of the season for numerous top horses, who enjoyed a chance to stretch their legs over the open intermediate course. Check out a few of our favourite superstars in action with these Oasby Horse Trials pictures.

    Oasby Horse Trials pictures: Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir

    Yasmin Ingham riding Sue Davies and Janette Chinn’s Banzai Du Loir.

    This pair won Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L at the end of last season and Yasmin Ingham will look to step Banzai Du Loir up to five-star this year.

    Heidi Coy and David Ottewell’s Russal Z at Oasby in March 2022

    Heidi Coy and David Ottewell’s Russal Z.

    Another pair who made a splash at Blenheim – Heidi Coy and Russal Z took seventh place in the CCI4*-L there last autumn.

    Piggy March and Halo at Oasby in March 2022

    Piggy March and Jayne McGivern’s Halo.

    We reported on last year’s Osberton CCI3*-L winner Halo having a name change and joining Piggy March’s string over the winter, so it’s great to see him in action with his new rider.

    Oabsy Horse Trials pictures: Tom McEwen and Toledo De Kerser

    Tom McEwen and Toledo De Kerser, owned by Fred and Penny Barker, Jane Inns and Tom’s mother Ali.

    This pair need no introduction – Tom McEwen and Toledo De Kerser are the Olympic individual silver and team gold medallists. Toledo was having his first run since that brilliant performance at the Tokyo Games.

    Nicola Wilson and JL Dublin at Oasby in March 2022

    Nicola Wilson on Deirdre Johnston and Jo and James Lambert’s JL Dublin.

    The reigning European champions, Nicola Wilson and JL Dublin, return to the fray with a victory.

    Bubby Upton and Billy Liffy at Oasby in March 2022

    Bubby Upton and Viscount and Viscountess Rothermere’s Billy Liffy.

    This was a first run together for Bubby Upton and Billy Liffy, who was previously ridden up to five-star level by Olivia Craddock and then Sam Griffiths.

    Oasby Horse Trials pictures: Sarah Bullimore and Corouet

    Sarah Bullimore and Corouet, who belongs to Sarah, her husband Brett and the Kew Jumping Syndicate.

    A close-up of our favourite pocket rocket – European individual bronze medallists Sarah Bullimore and her home-bred Corouet.

    Oliver Townend and Cooley Master Class at Oasby in March 2022

    Oliver Townend riding Angela Hislop’s Cooley Master Class.

    This was a first run since finishing second at Maryland 5 Star last year for double Kentucky Three-Day Event winner Cooley Master Class, ridden by Oliver Townend.

    Oasby Horse Trials pictures: Stephen Heal and Quidam De Lux

    Stephen Heal and his own Quidam De Lux.

    Quidam De Lux was last year’s British seven-year-old champion at Osberton, ridden by his owner Stephen Heal.

    Piggy March and Brookfield Inocent at Oasby in March 2022

    Piggy March on Alison Swinburn and Chloe and John Perry’s Brookfield Inocent.

    Last year’s European team gold and individual silver medallist Brookfield Inocent enjoying a winning spin with Piggy March.

    And finally, a special pair of horses…

    Phoebe Buckley and Tiger Mail at Oasby in March 2022

    Phoebe Buckley and Valerie Gingell’s Tiger Mail.

    Tiger Mail, by Jaguar Mail, is a son of Phoebe Buckley’s previous five-star ride Little Tiger. He was eighth at Blair in the CCI4*-L last season.

    Oasby Horse Trials pictures: Simon Grieve and Mr Fahrenheit

    Simon Grieve and Mr Fahrenheit, owned by Dr Polly Taylor.

    And here’s Tiger Mail’s half-brother! Ridden by Simon Grieve, Mr Fahrenheit III is by Catherston Liberator and completed his first five-star at Pau Horse Trials last year.

    Oasby Horse Trials pictures by Peter Nixon. Full report from Oasby in this week’s Horse & Hound magazine (issue dated 17 March). 

