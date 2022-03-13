Horse trials to ‘turn pink’ for Breast Cancer Research following team member’s diagnosis





A British Eventing fixture will “turn pink” this autumn as it runs in aid of Breast Cancer Research, after one of the organising team was diagnosed with the condition.

Epworth Horse Trials in north Lincolnshire will take place on a new date, 3-4 September, having moved from the first week of the eventing calendar.

A BE spokesman said organisers Cheryl and John Gibbons have decided to “turn Epworth pink” for the weekend, and raise money for the worthy cause.

“The weekend will be very different to what Epworth has run in the past. The decision to make the weekend a fundraiser for Breast Cancer Research is a very personal one,” said Claire.

“In 2021 I had a very close scare; fortunately I was given the all-clear however a very close member of our team unbeknown to me, on the same day, wasn’t so lucky and has since undergone chemotherapy and mastectomy. Not long before all this happened another friend was going through chemo for the same thing and is still [living with] this cruel disease.”

John said the target is to raise £10,000 over the weekend of the horse trials by donating a large proportion of the start fees to the charity. An online auction will take place nearer the time with the likes of Nicola Wilson and Ros Canter on board, with all proceeds going to the cause. Other fundraising activities will be announced nearer the time with souvenirs available to order online and collect on the day.

“Cheryl and John would welcome your support over the weekend by competing with them, donating, helping and coming along to join them to smash their target and to be part of a very special weekend, not to be missed,” said the BE spokesman.

