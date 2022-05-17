Charlotte Dujardin debuts her potential World Championship team horse internationally, plus three other events to follow this week





From a potential World Championship team horse strutting his stuff at Compiègne CDIO5*, to a pair of stallions who could rule at Rockingham, there’s plenty of action this week…

1. Compiègne CDIO5*, France

Dates: 19-22 May

More info: compiegne-equestre.com/en/

How to watch: chevaltv.fr/

Get the H&H lowdown: coverage in 2 June issue of the magazine

Why we’re excited about it: the big headline for British dressage fans is that Charlotte Dujardin has selected this show to make her international debut with Imhotep, the nine-year-old Everdale gelding who scored 77.83% in his first grand prix at Myerscough Premier League next month. He looks set to be her main hope for this year’s dressage World Championships, should he achieve the necessary scores to qualify, so all eyes will be on this exciting combination. We will also see Gareth Hughes’ super mare Classic Briolinca make a comeback, having not competed since October 2020. Britain’s Nations Cup trio will be in with a good chance of success, too, with Fiona Bigwood (Hawtins Delicato), Richard Davison (Bubblingh) and Lottie Fry (Glamourdale) flying the flag in the team competition.

2. Wales and West second rounds show, David Broome Event Centre, Monmouthshire

Dates: 19-22 May

More info: theshowground.com/secondroundsshow

How to watch: Clipmyhorse.TV

Get the H&H lowdown: all the highlights in 26 May issue of H&H magazine

Why we’re excited about it: the second rounds are now in full swing and a 1.40m grand prix adds to the prestige of this popular show.

3. BSPS Area 3B White Rose County, Speetley Equestrian Centre, Derbyshire

Date: 21 May

More info: BSHA website

Get the H&H lowdown: report in 2 June issue of H&H magazine

Why we’re excited about it: the show offers a host of Royal International Horse Show qualifiers for home-producers, working hunters, plaited ponies and mountain and moorlands as well as horses of all types. The day concludes with mini, plaited and Heritage supremes, before an overall supreme of show will be crowned.

4. Fairfax & Favor Rockingham Horse Trials, Leics

Dates: 19-22 May

More info: schedule on British Eventing website

Get the H&H lowdown: full report in 26 May issue of H&H magazine

Why we’re excited about it: considered a premier event in the calendar, Rockingham is running for the first time since 2019 and has more than 100 entries in each of its international sections. Tom McEwen’s trio of MHS Brown Jack, Brookfield Benjamin Bounce and Brookfield Braveheart are ones to watch in the CCI3*-S, as is the stallion Britannia’s Mail, under Ellie Fredericks, whose mother Lucinda Fredericks won at five-star on his dam, Headley Britannia. Another stallion, Halo, is also worth keeping an eye on, with Piggy March.

