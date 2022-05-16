Olympic riders and rising stars among 14 British entries for Luhmühlen five-star





There are 14 British-ridden horses are among the Luhmühlen Horse Trials entries for the five-star class (16-19 June).

Olympic team gold medallist Tom McEwen brings forward two first-timer five-star contenders in the Barkers’ Bob Chaplin and Barbara Coopers’ Braveheart B, while world champion Ros Canter will ride Kate James and Annie Makin’s Pencos Crown Jewel, who was fourth in the one-off five-star at Bicton Horse Trials last September.

World team gold medallist Gemma Tattersall is entered on Chris Stone’s Chilli Morning daughter Jalapeno, who was fourth at Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L last year.

Kylie Roddy will get another shot at five-star with the Fox Family’s SRS Kan Do, who she pulled up at Badminton Horse Trials after he lost a shoe, while Kirsty Chabert – with Classic VI, owned by Carole Somers and Kirsty’s father John Johnston – and Ben Hobday (with his own, his father Stephen and Jane Chambers’ Shadow Man) will both hope to make amends for eliminations at Badminton.

David Doel, who impressed when he finished sixth on his Badminton debut with Galileo Nieuwmoed, will ride Christine Lees Ferro Point and the Pages’ Dunges Don Perignon this time. Bubby Upton is another younger rider hoping for a good result at five-star and she rides her mother Rachel’s Cannavaro, her partner in winning the under-25 national title last year.

Ireland has six entries, including two for Cathal Daniels – Jo Breheny’s LEB Lias Jewel and the Kinsella’s Rioghan Ruan, the latter is the horse he rode to an individual bronze medal at this venue at the 2019 European Championships.

The Prices both bring forward five-star winners. Jonelle Price will pilot the grey mare Faerie Dianimo, owned by Trisha Rickards, Jacky Green and her rider, who won here in 2018. Tim Price has three rides, including Sue Benson’s and his own Falco IV, last year’s Pau Horse Trials winner.

There are 38 horses on the five-star list of Luhmühlen Horse Trials entries in total, with Canada, Denmark, France, Lithuania, South Africa, Switzerland, Sweden and the USA all sending representatives. The US has three entries – Matthew Flynn (the Flynns and Merry Go Round Farm’s Wizzerd), Liz Halliday-Sharp (The Monster Partnership’s Cooley Quicksilver) and Lauren Nicholson (Jacqueline Mars’ Vermiculus).

As usual, many of the top German riders will take on the CCI4*-S instead of the CCI5* and there are only two home-side combinations in the five-star – Sophie Leube makes her debut at the top level on Jadore Moi and Dirk Schrade pilots Freya Rethmeier’s Casino 80.

