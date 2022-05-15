‘There’s a lot more to come from him than that’: Harry Charles claims Royal Windsor CSI5* win on exciting new ride





The Charles family claimed their second consecutive win of the day at Royal Windsor, when Harry Charles’s exciting new ride Billabong du Roumois catapulted him to the top of the leader board in Sunday’s (15 May) CSI 5* Manama Rose show stakes.

Harry’s victory in this 1.50m single phase followed directly on from his sister Sienna’s triumph in the preceding U25 class.

“One win just wasn’t enough!” he said. “It’s been a great day.”

British riders dominated this speed class, filling four of the top seven places.

John Whitaker had delivered the first quick clear with Sharid, before Guy Williams rode into second place with Crispina Z, only for both to have their times overturned when Holly Smith, already a winner at the show, overtook the lead on KBS Major Player.

But a great round from Shane Breen and Haya set a new bar, and strong performances from Belgians Gregory Wathelet (Ace Of Hearts) and Abdel Said (Casalor) further disrupted the British run of dominance.

The battle had been close, with less than half a second separating the top two riders, until Harry blitzed the target with the 11-year-old Selle Francais gelding, going into the lead by more than 2sec.

“I didn’t watch anyone go but I knew the riders had been very fast,” Harry said. “Yesterday I didn’t have a perfect jump off with him, so I planned to start out conservatively and then pick up.

“When I finished I couldn’t believe we were more than 2sec up. I did the same route and same strides as everyone else, he is just an extremely fast horse.

“He is a clever jumper and doesn’t waste time in the air, so he makes my life easier.”

Harry was contesting his first show as a partnership with this gelding, who he believes is similar to his top ride Stardust.

“It’s a very new horse and it was very nice to take a first win with him here,” Harry said

“He is going to be very exciting over the next few years and there’s a lot more to come from him than that.”

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.