Rising stars, five-star performers and Zara Tindall among the entries for Bramham





Zara Tindall and Class Affair are among the Bramham Horse Trials entries for the event next month (7-12 June).

Zara and the chestnut owned by Gleadhill House Stud Ltd will head to the Yorkshire event to contest the flagship CCI4*-L, hot off the back of their recent win in the advanced class at Chatsworth Horse Trials.

There are 70 entries in this class. Other favourites will include Emilie Chandler with Maria Doel’s Gortfadda Diamond, who were sixth at Luhmühlen Horse Trials five-star in 2021, and Piggy March riding Brookfield Quality (owned by Alison Swinburn and Chloe and John Perry), who were fifth at the same level at Blenheim Horse Trials last year.

Piggy also deputises for the injured Nicola Wilson on the Lamberts’ Coolparks Sarco, last year’s Blenheim eight- and-nine-year-old winner.

World champion Ros Canter has two horses in the mix in this class – Annie Makin and Kate James’ Pencos Crown Jewel, whose half-brother Lordships Graffalo was recently second at Badminton Horse Trials, and Christopher Makin’s Rehy Royal Diamond. Pencos Crown Jewel, who was fourth at five-star at Bicton Horse Trials last autumn, also holds an entry for Luhmühlen so Ros is keeping her options open at this stage.

Gemma Tattersall will hope to give it a good shot on Pru Dawes’ Flash Cooley, who has a consistent record of good results at CCI4*-S and will tackle his first CCI4*-L here.

William Fox-Pitt holds the records for wins in this class with six victories and will try for a seventh this time on his own Yes I Can.

At this stage, 24 pairs are set to contest the British Horse Feeds under-25 CCI4*-L, with Yasmin Ingham, Bubby Upton and Heidi Coy starting as favourites.

Yasmin starts on Sue Davies and Janette Chinn’s Rehy DJ and Bubby on Magic Roundabout IV, owned by her mother Rachel and the Zebedee Syndicate. Bubby is defending her under-25 national title as she won the class last year at Bicton on Cannavaro.

Heidi Coy is slated to start on her own Halenza and David Ottewell’s Russal Z. The little grey mare Russal Z particularly impressed with her results at CCI4*-L last year.

Bramham Horse Trials entries for the CCI4*-S

The Land Rover CCI4*-S has the most entries of any class at Bramham, with 86 horses listed.

Gemma Tattersall is likely to be prominent in this class too as she brings forward the impressive young talent Johan-Some, owned by Linda Allan, and Chris Stone’s Chilli Knight, her Bicton five-star winner who is returning from a short spell on the sidelines this spring.

Ros Canter’s ride Izilot DHI, who she co-owns with Alex Moody, is also one to watch after he led the dressage at Chatsworth this month.

Double Olympic medallist Tom McEwen has a strong hand in this class with Fred and Penny Barker’s MHS Brown Jack and Brookfield Benjamin Bounce, owned by Alison Swinburn and Fred and Penny Barker.

