Nicola Wilson continues ‘lengthy’ road to recovery as Coolparks Sarco to be competed by fellow top rider





Nicola Wilson’s ride Coolspark Sarco is to be ridden by Piggy March, as Nicola continues her “lengthy” road to recovery.

In an update today (20 May) a spokesman for Nicola, who is recovering from her fall with the 11-year-old JL Dublin at Badminton Horse Trials, said “as ever the horses are at the forefront of her mind”.

“As Coolparks Sarco was feeling so good in his preparations for Bramham International (8-12 June) and as Nicola’s road to recovery is going to be lengthy, she and James and Jo Lambert have asked Nicola’s good friend Piggy to ride him as she only has one horse entered at Bramham,” read the statement.

Coolparks Sarco, also known as Jeremy, started his career with Vicky Brake and was competed by Andrew Nicholson to CCI3*-L before the Lamberts bought the ride. Nicola and the now 10-year-old Jeremy were third at the Houghton International CCI3*-L in 2021, and they were 11th at their first CCI4*-S together at Burgham in July. In September the pair won the Blenheim eight- and nine-year-old championship.

Nicola’s spokesman said Piggy will ride Jeremy at Rockingham Horse Trials this weekend (19-22 May) to help “formulate their partnership and make their decision”. Piggy currently has eight other horses entered at Rockingham, including Cooley Kan Do, Our Old Fella and Halo in the CCI3*-S.

In the last update on 15 May, Nicola was in the intensive care unit at Southmead Hospital in Bristol and was expected to remain there for seven to 10 days before she is moved to a spinal unit closer to home. The spokesman said Nicola remained “comfortable and in good spirits”, and said “Dubs” is happy and content, enjoying the sunshine and spring grass.

“Nic, Alastair and Mary would like to thank everyone at Southmead Hospital for the outstanding care and attention she is getting from the expert team there. They would also like to say how grateful they are for all of the messages of support they have had,” read the statement.

