Nicola Wilson update: rider and connections thank medics and ‘eventing family’ for care and support





Nicola Wilson is expected to remain in intensive care for “the next week or so” following her fall with JL Dublin at Badminton Horse Trials, presented by Mars Equestrian, on Saturday (7 May).

An update released by British Equestrian (BEF) on Tuesday afternoon (10 May) said Nicola is able to breathe independently and is talking, and has not sustained a head injury.

“There are several spinal fractures — these are all stable and will not require any surgical intervention, but will be managed conservatively,” said a BEF spokesman.

“Other acute symptoms from the trauma are being managed in intensive care by the specialists at Southmead [Hospital].”

Nicola was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol following the fall at fence 27, the third part of the Mars M combination, a basket-style box fence, on the Badminton Horse Trials cross-country course.

The BEF spokesman added that Nicola has received “outstanding care and attention from the expert team” at the hospital.

“British Equestrian’s athlete health lead Ashleigh Wallace and chief medical officer Anna-Louise Mackinnon have been working with Nicola’s family and the team at Southmead to ensure all medical information is shared fully across the teams so that care and appropriate support is optimised,” said the spokesman.

“Her horse, JL Dublin, owned by James and Jo Lambert and Deirdre Johnston, is now back at Nicola’s base in Yorkshire and will be monitored by the team but appears none the worse for his fall.

“Nicola, her husband Alastair and mother Mary Tweddle would like to thank the team at Southmead for everything they have done so far. They feel incredibly supported by their eventing family and appreciate all the well wishes and messages received.”

