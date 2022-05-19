



There have been two Luhmühlen Horse Trials withdrawals from the CCI5* class, following the initial entries going live earlier this week.

British Olympian Gemma Tattersall has withdrawn Chris Stone’s Chilli Morning daughter Jalapeno and New Zealand’s Tim Price has pulled out Falco IV, the 2021 Pau Horse Trials winner who belongs to his rider and former British championship rider and top-level course-designer Sue Benson.

Tim is still slated to start on his own Spartaco and his Tokyo Olympic ride Vitali, who belongs to Alexander and Joseph Giannamore and his rider.

Alongside the Luhmühlen Horse Trials withdrawals, a few additional horses have been added to the initial entries, including four British-ridden horses.

Oliver Townend now has two horses entered – Mark and Angela Chamberlayne’s home-bred Dreamliner, who won the CCI4*-S at Chatsworth Horse Trials last weekend, and John Peace’s Lukas, who joined Oliver last summer having been produced by Irish Olympian Camilla Speirs. Both Dreamliner and Lukas will make their debut at CCI5*.

Fiona Kashel, who made her five-star debut at Badminton with a completion on Creevagh Silver De Haar, who will bring forward Frank Breach’s WSF Carthago.

Jo Rimmer has entered Isaac Newton for a return to Luhmühlen, where the pair were 14th in the CCI5* in 2019.

There is also now one British entry in the CCI4*-S, with Bubby Upton set to compete Jefferson, owned by Philippa and Martin Clunes, Katie Page-Harvey and Guy Bloodstock Ltd. She also has her mother Rachel’s Cannavaro in the CCI5*.

