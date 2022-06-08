One horse eliminated and one other held at Bramham Horse Trials first trot-up





One horse was eliminated at the Bramham Horse Trials first trot-up this evening (8 June).

Atout Coeur Theod, ridden by France’s Sylvain Davesne and owned by Dominique and Daniel Cante and Beatrice and Sylvain Davesne, was sent to the holding box when he was first presented and then spun when he was re-presented.

Sixty-three horses were presented in the CCI4*-L and 21 in the British Horse Feeds under-25 CCI4*-L. The ground jury for both long format competitions consists of Polly Ann Huntington (president), Annabel Scrimgeour and Xavier Le Sauce.

One horse was held in the under-25 CCI4*-L, Xanthe Goldsack’s Hi Tech, but he was accepted when he was brought back from the holding box for re-inspection.

The horses in the Land Rover CCI4*-S did not trot-up today as that is a short format competition so a formal horse inspection is not required. The ground jury for this class are Nick Burton (president), Nikki Herbert and Faith Ponsonby.

A crowd gathered to enjoy the Bramham Horse Trials trot-up this evening, as the Yorkshire event got underway for the first time since 2019, the 2020 and 2021 renewals having been cancelled due to Covid-19.

The guinea pig dressage test for the CCI4*-L is tomorrow at 9.10am and the first competitor in the dressage in that class starts at 9.30am. The under-25 competitors follow on in the afternoon, in the same arena.

The guinea pig for the CCI4*-S will go at 9.37am, with the first rider in that class entering the arena at 10am.

You might also be interested in:

Would you jump this lobster? Check out the BE80 National Championships cross-country course How to watch Bramham Horse Trials Zara Tindall’s in action this week – plus John Whitaker and Charlotte Dujardin: find out where and when Rising stars, five-star performers and Zara Tindall among the entries for Bramham Save extra 10% on Horse & Hound subscriptions with Queen’s Platinum Jubilee special offer

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.