Would you jump this lobster? Check out the BE80 National Championships cross-country course





The NAF Five Star BE80 National Championships cross-country course, for the event’s first running at Bramham Horse Trials, has been revealed.

The course is designed by Ian Stark and has an optimum time of 5min 10sec.

There are 19 numbered fences and competitors will take on the course tomorrow afternoon (9 June).

BE80 National Championships cross-country course

Fence 1: Strawmax Flower Tray

Fence 2: Askham Bryan College Stick Pile

Fence 3: Frontline Equestrian Palisade

Fence 4ab: Suregrow Fertiliser Log

Fence 4a offers a choice of two logs before the water

Fence 4b is the entrance to the water

Fence 5: Suregrow Fertiliser Nose

Fence 5 direct route

The alternative fence 5 offers a wider line out of the water

Fence 6ab: Quilter Private Client Advisors Table

Fence 6a

Fence 6b direct route

Fence 6b alternative, which involves looping back away from the direction of travel

Fence 7: The NAF Five Star Choice

Fence 8: Land Rover Brush Box

Fence 9ab: Joules Leap of Faith

Fence 9ab direct route

The alternative fence 9ab involves jumping two fences – probably on two strides – and looping back round in a complete circle

Fence 10: Ascending Log Pile

Fence 11ab: Generator Power Eyelashes

Fence 11a direct route

Fence 11b direct route

Fence 11a alternative route

Fence 11b alternative route

Fence 12: The Oxer Choice

Fence 12 direct route

Fence 12 alternative route

Fence 13ab: N. J. Geddes Fine Jewellery Ditch

Fence 13a, which is followed by a left-handed turn up the hill

Fence 13b

Fence 14: The Golden Paste Wagon

Fence 15: Ascending Rails

Fence 16ab: Suregrow Fertiliser Fish

Fence 16a

Fence 16b

Fence 17: Suregrow Fertiliser Lobster

Fence 18ab: NAF Five Star Bug Hotels

Fence 18a direct route

Fence 18b direct route – it is possible to take this b element after taking the alternative part a

Fence 18a alternative route

Fence 18b alternative route

Fence 19: AMZ Saddles Finale

