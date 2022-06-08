{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Would you jump this lobster? Check out the BE80 National Championships cross-country course

Pippa Roome Pippa Roome

    • The NAF Five Star BE80 National Championships cross-country course, for the event’s first running at Bramham Horse Trials, has been revealed.

    The course is designed by Ian Stark and has an optimum time of 5min 10sec.

    There are 19 numbered fences and competitors will take on the course tomorrow afternoon (9 June).

    BE80 National Championships cross-country course

    Fence 1: Strawmax Flower Tray

    Fence 2: Askham Bryan College Stick Pile

    BE80 National Championships cross-country course: fence 2

    Fence 3: Frontline Equestrian Palisade

    Fence 4ab: Suregrow Fertiliser Log

    Fence 4a offers a choice of two logs before the water

    BE80 National Championships cross-country course: fence 4

    Fence 4b is the entrance to the water

    Fence 5: Suregrow Fertiliser Nose

    Fence 5 direct route

    The alternative fence 5 offers a wider line out of the water

    BE80 National Championships cross-country course: fence 5 alternative

    Fence 6ab: Quilter Private Client Advisors Table

    Fence 6a

    Fence 6b direct route

    BE80 National Championships cross-country course: fence 6b

    Fence 6b alternative, which involves looping back away from the direction of travel

    BE80 National Championships cross-country course: fence 6b alternative

    Fence 7: The NAF Five Star Choice

    Fence 8: Land Rover Brush Box

    BE80 National Championships cross-country course: fence 8

    Fence 9ab: Joules Leap of Faith

    Fence 9ab direct route

    The alternative fence 9ab involves jumping two fences – probably on two strides – and looping back round in a complete circle

    BE80 National Championships cross-country course: fence 9a alternative

    Fence 10: Ascending Log Pile

    BE80 National Championships cross-country course: fence 10

    Fence 11ab: Generator Power Eyelashes

    Fence 11a direct route

    Fence 11b direct route

    Fence 11a alternative route

    Fence 11b alternative route

    BE80 National Championships cross-country course: fence 11b alternative

    Fence 12: The Oxer Choice

    Fence 12 direct route

    Fence 12 alternative route

    Fence 13ab: N. J. Geddes Fine Jewellery Ditch

    Fence 13a, which is followed by a left-handed turn up the hill

    BE80 National Championships cross-country course: fence 13a

    Fence 13b

    Fence 14: The Golden Paste Wagon

    BE80 National Championships cross-country course: fence 14

    Fence 15: Ascending Rails

    BE80 National Championships cross-country course: fence 15

    Fence 16ab: Suregrow Fertiliser Fish

    Fence 16a

    BE80 National Championships cross-country course: fence 16a

    Fence 16b

    Fence 17: Suregrow Fertiliser Lobster

    Fence 18ab: NAF Five Star Bug Hotels

    Fence 18a direct route

    Fence 18b direct route – it is possible to take this b element after taking the alternative part a

    Fence 18a alternative route

    Fence 18b alternative route

    BE80 National Championships cross-country course: fence 18b alternative route

    Fence 19: AMZ Saddles Finale

