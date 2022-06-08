Would you jump this lobster? Check out the BE80 National Championships cross-country course

The NAF Five Star BE80 National Championships cross-country course, for the event’s first running at Bramham Horse Trials, has been revealed.
The course is designed by Ian Stark and has an optimum time of 5min 10sec.
There are 19 numbered fences and competitors will take on the course tomorrow afternoon (9 June).
BE80 National Championships cross-country course
Fence 1: Strawmax Flower Tray
Fence 2: Askham Bryan College Stick Pile
Fence 3: Frontline Equestrian Palisade
Fence 4ab: Suregrow Fertiliser Log
Fence 4a offers a choice of two logs before the water
Fence 4b is the entrance to the water
Fence 5: Suregrow Fertiliser Nose
Fence 5 direct route
The alternative fence 5 offers a wider line out of the water
Fence 6ab: Quilter Private Client Advisors Table
Fence 6a
Fence 6b direct route
Fence 6b alternative, which involves looping back away from the direction of travel
Fence 7: The NAF Five Star Choice
Fence 8: Land Rover Brush Box
Fence 9ab: Joules Leap of Faith
Fence 9ab direct route
The alternative fence 9ab involves jumping two fences – probably on two strides – and looping back round in a complete circle
Fence 10: Ascending Log Pile
Fence 11ab: Generator Power Eyelashes
Fence 11a direct route
Fence 11b direct route
Fence 11a alternative route
Fence 11b alternative route
Fence 12: The Oxer Choice
Fence 12 direct route
Fence 12 alternative route
Fence 13ab: N. J. Geddes Fine Jewellery Ditch
Fence 13a, which is followed by a left-handed turn up the hill
Fence 13b
Fence 14: The Golden Paste Wagon
Fence 15: Ascending Rails
Fence 16ab: Suregrow Fertiliser Fish
Fence 16a
Fence 16b
Fence 17: Suregrow Fertiliser Lobster
Fence 18ab: NAF Five Star Bug Hotels
Fence 18a direct route
Fence 18b direct route – it is possible to take this b element after taking the alternative part a
Fence 18a alternative route
Fence 18b alternative route
Fence 19: AMZ Saddles Finale
