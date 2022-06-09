



Oliver Townend and Cooley Rosalent have gone into the lead after day one of the Bramham Horse Trials dressage in the Land Rover-sponsored CCI4*-S. The eight-year-old grey mare, owned by Paul Ridgeon, scored 26.6.

“I’m very, very happy with her. She’s obviously very baby at the level, but she’s probably as good as I’ve had ever at this stage – I think she’s very, very special,” Oliver said after his Bramham Horse Trials dressage test. “There’s no pressure on her – I’m just ticking along and when she becomes competitive in all three bits on the same day, she will win, but she’s here to learn, she here to qualify and what will be, will be.”

Oliver was full of praise for Cooley Rosalent, a horse he has produced from scratch.

“She’s just a beautiful, beautiful person. She’s bred beautifully and to me she looks beautiful,” he explained. “The colour has been lucky for me before so fingers crossed. I think she’s as good as we’ve had.”

Commenting on the task ahead this week, Oliver said: “It’s a big ask for a baby, but I’m just looking after her and if it comes together, it comes together. If it doesn’t, she’ll win a bigger class than this one in the future.”

Tom McEwen and MHS Brown Jack hold second place at this stage of the CCI4*-S competition on 27.4, while Alex Hua Tian and Jesse Campbell, riding Don Geniro and Gambesie respectively, hold joint third on 28.6.

The CCI4*-S dressage recommences tomorrow (Friday 10 June) at 9.30am.

Keep up-to-date with all the action from Bramham via horseandhound.co.uk and read the full magazine report in the 16 June issue of Horse & Hound

