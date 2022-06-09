‘I learnt the wrong test’: rider goes into equal first at Bramham Horse Trials despite error





Alex Hua Tian and Don Geniro have gone into joint first place at the halfway stage on day one of the Bramham Horse Trials dressage action in the Land Rover-sponsored CCI4*-S.

They scored 28.6 to tie at this stage with New Zealand’s Jesse Campbell and Gambesie, despite making an error of course.

“Don was wonderful – he’s getting better and better all the time. He warmed up really well and went beautifully. The trot was lovely and the walk was fine, but then Nick [Burton, judge at C and president of the CCI4*-S ground jury] beeped me,” explained Alex after his Bramham Horse Trials dressage test. “I thought ‘oh, I think I’m going right but anyway, I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt’ and then he said, ‘well, you’re supposed to do this’ and I replied, ‘Well, I definitely have not learned that test’. I think I learnt an old version of the test, and so it’s a different walk.

“Luckily Nick was happy to talk me through the rest of it and I managed to not go wrong for the rest of the test.”

Don Geniro, a 15-year-old owned by Pippa Higgins, has competed at two Olympic Games with Alex and has solid four-star form.

“We have high expectations of Don on the flat,” said Alex. “He’s always been a good horse on the flat and I’m very frustrated to go wrong. I think it was some of the nicest work he’s done – sort of along the similar lines as how he was in Tokyo and I was really pleased with him.”

