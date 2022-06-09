‘He has been getting his knickers in a twist, but today was brilliant’: Tom McEwen and exciting prospect go into Bramham Horse Trials CCI4*-S lead





Tom McEwen and MHS Brown Jack have gone into the lead on day one of the Bramham Horse Trials dressage in the Land Rover-sponsored CCI4*-S. They scored 27.4 to go 1.2 penalties ahead of Jesse Campbell on Gambesie and Alex Hua Tian on Don Geniro, who are in joint second.

“Jack was brilliant – it was his first four-star test,” said Tom after his performance with the eight-year-old, who is owned by Fred and Penny Barker. “He’s actually very good on the flat, but we didn’t do a very good advanced test at an event a little while ago [the pair scored 33.8 at Burnham Market in April] and he’s been getting his knickers in a twist a bit while learning flying changes, but he got them all today and he’s brilliant.

“The lateral work was excellent and there is a lot more to come, which is even more exciting.”

Tom described MHS Brown Jack, who is by OBOS Quality, as a “lovely horse”.

“He’s really polite and Penny used to hack him out a little bit. He’s very good at adapting to situations and he is loving being a big show again, which is always great news for finding one for the top. He’s worked really hard today, so I’m very, very happy with him.”

Dani Evans and Hollywood Dancer, who is a 10-year-old owned by Ann Butler, scored 29.7 to go into provisional fourth.

“She’s always level-headed and easy to ride in the arena, but that was the first time I’ve felt her hold her breath in the atmosphere,” Dani said after her Bramham Horse Trials dressage test. “But she stayed with me and listened – she makes my job very easy.”

Keep up-to-date with all the action from Bramham via horseandhound.co.uk and read the full magazine report in the 16 June issue of Horse & Hound

You might also be interested in:

‘I learnt the wrong test’: rider goes into equal first at Bramham Horse Trials despite error ‘There’s a lot more to come from this horse’: promising talent leads Bramham Horse Trials CCI4*-L dressage ‘I’m delighted as he’s still low mileage’: rider storms into early Bramham Horse Trials CCI4*-S dressage lead Bramham Horse Trials dressage times released: find out when your favourite rides Save extra 10% on Horse & Hound subscriptions with Queen’s Platinum Jubilee special offer

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.