‘She’s a feisty mare’: Bramham first-timer goes into under-25 CCI4*-L lead





Two French riders have dominated the first day of the Bramham Horse Trials dressage in the British Horse Feeds-sponsored CCI4*-L under-25 section.

Twenty-one-year-old Morgane Euriat and Baccarat D Argonne scored 31.2 to top the leaderboard at the halfway stage of Bramham Horse Trials dressage.

“She was a bit stressed, not fully relaxed, today – normally we do better,” explained Morgane of the 11-year-old who she co-owns with Jen-Pierre and Michele Euriat. “She is ready for the cross-country now. She’s a feisty mare and when she arrived here she was very excited and she just looked at the cross-country – she’s asking me all of the time when we’re going to do that bit!”

Morgane’s compatriot, Héloïse Le Guern, is in second aboard Canakine Du Sudre Z, who is owned by Benedicte and Philippe Le Guern, on a score of 31.9.

“My horse was a bit overwhelmed by the arena and a bit stressed at the beginning of our test, so the first few movements were really difficult,” explained Héloïse of the 12-year-old’s performance. “But he didn’t explode and managed to hold it together and although it wasn’t the most comfortable, I was pleased with him.”

Best of the Brits at this stage of the under-25 competition is Harry Mutch, who is riding his mother Carole’s HD Bronze. He is in third on 33.3.

“That was the best test he’s ever given me in his life so I’m absolutely thrilled,” said a delighted Harry after his test. “Pippa [Funnell] has been helping me all week as I am part of the Wesko Equestrian Foundation, and she’s just been incredible. She has really got the horse on my side and taught me how to ride him at a show. I can’t really believe it.

“He’s normally really tricky in the dressage – I think he’s been getting 48s – so to do a clear round and pretty much get a 33, I couldn’t be happier. He is so sensitive that just to be able to get the leg on to him is hard, and then there’s the atmosphere on top of that. We just got it right today – I’m so, so happy.”

Heidi Coy is fourth on David Ottewell’s grey mare Russell Z after scoring 36.3.

“It wasn’t her best test. I know she can do more, so it’s disappointing,” Heidi said afterwards. “She didn’t blow up or anything, but there were a fair few mistakes, which is a shame after such a super test a few weeks ago at Houghton.

“But I don’t think it’ll be a dressage competition. It’s a beefy course and a long way round and I’m looking forward to going round on Saturday.”

The second day of under-25 dressage gets underway at 3.30pm tomorrow (Friday 10 June).

