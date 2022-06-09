Ready to face Ian Stark’s Bramham CCI4*-L course? Take a virtual walk round the track…

{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • The Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course is designed by Ian Stark. The competitors in the CCI4*-L and the British Horse Feeds under-25 CCI4*-L sections tackle the same track, while those in the Land Rover CCI4*-S take on a shorter course, which includes some of the same combinations.

    The optimum time for the CCI4*-L course is 10min 28sec and there are 23 numbered fences.

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course for the CCI4*-L

    NB: The blue numbers are for the CCI4*-L course and the green numbers for the Land Rover CCI4*-S track.

    Fence 1: The Bedmax Flower Bed

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course: fence 1

    Fence 2: Voltaire Design Roll Top

    Fence 3ab: Yorkshire Dales Ice Cream Cones

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course: fence 3a

    Fence 4abc: The Coopers Marquee Question

    Fence 4a

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course: fence 4a

    Fence 4b direct route

    Fence 4c

    Alternative fence 4b, which is on a wider line

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course: fence 4b alternative route

    Fence 5: Land Rover Table

    Fence 6ab: The Bramham Round House

    Fence 6b

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course: fence 6b

    Fence 7ab: The Bramham Leap

    Fence 7a

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course: fence 7a

    Fence 7b

    Fence 8: Stick Pile

    Fence 9abc: Rail, Ditch, Rail

    Fence 9a direct route

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course: fence 9a

    Fence 9b direct route

    Fence 9c direct route

    Fence 9a alternative route

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course: fence 9a alternative route

    Fence 9b alternative route

    Fence 9c alternative route

    Fence 10: Powa Services Wooded Ditch

    Fence 11abc: Suregrow Kidney Ponds

    Fence 11a

    Fence 11b

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course: fence 11b

    Fence 11c

    Fence 12: Joules Leap of Faith

    Fence 13ab: The Equi-Trek Spinney

    Fence 13a

    Fence 13b

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course: fence 13b

    Fence 14: British Horse Society Kennels

    Fence 15ab: Log to Corner

    Fence 15a

    Fence 15b

    Fence 16: Generator Power Hanging Log

    Fence 17: Equine America UK Bedstead

    Fence 18abcd: Womble Bond Dickinson Pond

    Fence 18a

    Fence 18b

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course

    Fence 18c

    Fence 18d

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course: fence 18d

    Fence 19ab: Speedi-Beet Double Feat

    Fence 19a

    Fence 19b

    Fence 20: Leeds East Airport Take Off

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course: fence 20

    Fence 21: KBIS Turn for Home

    Fence 22ab: Land Rover Above and Beyond

    Fence 22a

    Fence 22b

    Fence 23: The Goodbye Flys Finale

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course: fence 23

