Ready to face Ian Stark’s Bramham CCI4*-L course? Take a virtual walk round the track…





The Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course is designed by Ian Stark. The competitors in the CCI4*-L and the British Horse Feeds under-25 CCI4*-L sections tackle the same track, while those in the Land Rover CCI4*-S take on a shorter course, which includes some of the same combinations.

The optimum time for the CCI4*-L course is 10min 28sec and there are 23 numbered fences.

Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course for the CCI4*-L

NB: The blue numbers are for the CCI4*-L course and the green numbers for the Land Rover CCI4*-S track.

Fence 1: The Bedmax Flower Bed

Fence 2: Voltaire Design Roll Top

Fence 3ab: Yorkshire Dales Ice Cream Cones

Fence 4abc: The Coopers Marquee Question

Fence 4a

Fence 4b direct route

Fence 4c

Alternative fence 4b, which is on a wider line

Fence 5: Land Rover Table

Fence 6ab: The Bramham Round House

Fence 6b

Fence 7ab: The Bramham Leap

Fence 7a

Fence 7b

Fence 8: Stick Pile

Fence 9abc: Rail, Ditch, Rail

Fence 9a direct route

Fence 9b direct route

Fence 9c direct route

Fence 9a alternative route

Fence 9b alternative route

Fence 9c alternative route

Fence 10: Powa Services Wooded Ditch

Fence 11abc: Suregrow Kidney Ponds

Fence 11a

Fence 11b

Fence 11c

Fence 12: Joules Leap of Faith

Fence 13ab: The Equi-Trek Spinney

Fence 13a

Fence 13b

Fence 14: British Horse Society Kennels

Fence 15ab: Log to Corner

Fence 15a

Fence 15b

Fence 16: Generator Power Hanging Log

Fence 17: Equine America UK Bedstead

Fence 18abcd: Womble Bond Dickinson Pond

Fence 18a

Fence 18b

Fence 18c

Fence 18d

Fence 19ab: Speedi-Beet Double Feat

Fence 19a

Fence 19b

Fence 20: Leeds East Airport Take Off

Fence 21: KBIS Turn for Home

Fence 22ab: Land Rover Above and Beyond

Fence 22a

Fence 22b

Fence 23: The Goodbye Flys Finale

You might also be interested in:

Would you jump this lobster? Check out the BE80 National Championships cross-country course ‘I learnt the wrong test’: rider goes into equal first at Bramham Horse Trials despite error ‘He has been getting his knickers in a twist, but today was brilliant’: Tom McEwen and exciting prospect go into Bramham Horse Trials CCI4*-S lead How to watch Bramham Horse Trials Save extra 10% on Horse & Hound subscriptions with Queen’s Platinum Jubilee special offer

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.