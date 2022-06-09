Ready to face Ian Stark’s Bramham CCI4*-L course? Take a virtual walk round the track…

The Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course is designed by Ian Stark. The competitors in the CCI4*-L and the British Horse Feeds under-25 CCI4*-L sections tackle the same track, while those in the Land Rover CCI4*-S take on a shorter course, which includes some of the same combinations.
The optimum time for the CCI4*-L course is 10min 28sec and there are 23 numbered fences.
Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course for the CCI4*-L
NB: The blue numbers are for the CCI4*-L course and the green numbers for the Land Rover CCI4*-S track.
Fence 1: The Bedmax Flower Bed
Fence 2: Voltaire Design Roll Top
Fence 3ab: Yorkshire Dales Ice Cream Cones
Fence 4abc: The Coopers Marquee Question
Fence 4a
Fence 4b direct route
Fence 4c
Alternative fence 4b, which is on a wider line
Fence 5: Land Rover Table
Fence 6ab: The Bramham Round House
Fence 6b
Fence 7ab: The Bramham Leap
Fence 7a
Fence 7b
Fence 8: Stick Pile
Fence 9abc: Rail, Ditch, Rail
Fence 9a direct route
Fence 9b direct route
Fence 9c direct route
Fence 9a alternative route
Fence 9b alternative route
Fence 9c alternative route
Fence 10: Powa Services Wooded Ditch
Fence 11abc: Suregrow Kidney Ponds
Fence 11a
Fence 11b
Fence 11c
Fence 12: Joules Leap of Faith
Fence 13ab: The Equi-Trek Spinney
Fence 13a
Fence 13b
Fence 14: British Horse Society Kennels
Fence 15ab: Log to Corner
Fence 15a
Fence 15b
Fence 16: Generator Power Hanging Log
Fence 17: Equine America UK Bedstead
Fence 18abcd: Womble Bond Dickinson Pond
Fence 18a
Fence 18b
Fence 18c
Fence 18d
Fence 19ab: Speedi-Beet Double Feat
Fence 19a
Fence 19b
Fence 20: Leeds East Airport Take Off
Fence 21: KBIS Turn for Home
Fence 22ab: Land Rover Above and Beyond
Fence 22a
Fence 22b
Fence 23: The Goodbye Flys Finale
You might also be interested in:
Would you jump this lobster? Check out the BE80 National Championships cross-country course
‘I learnt the wrong test’: rider goes into equal first at Bramham Horse Trials despite error
‘He has been getting his knickers in a twist, but today was brilliant’: Tom McEwen and exciting prospect go into Bramham Horse Trials CCI4*-S lead
How to watch Bramham Horse Trials
Save extra 10% on Horse & Hound subscriptions with Queen’s Platinum Jubilee special offer
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.