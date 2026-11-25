Celebrating outstanding horses and people: the 2026 Horse & Hound Awards winners revealed
The 2026 Horse & Hound Awards winners’ names have been announced at a glittering ceremony
Nearly 100,000 votes were cast and the results are in. The winners of the 2026 Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF and Agria, have been revealed.
Some 300 people gathered at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire, this evening, to celebrate the human and equine heroes of the equestrian world.
“We were once again honoured to host the Horse & Hound Awards in partnership with NAF and Agria, and in doing so celebrate the best of the horse world,” said H&H editor in chief Sarah Jenkins.
“Some great partnerships result in Badminton wins and World Championship medals, some are forged from adversity, others require a team of supporters – we were thrilled to be able to highlight just a few of these incredible partnerships tonight.”
The winners are:
- D&H Elite Sport Dressage Horse of the Year: Glamourdale
- Event Horse of the Year: Lordships Graffalo
- Showjumping Horse of the Year: Hello Mango
- Show Horse of the Year: Glyncoch Honeypot
- Agria Horse of a Lifetime: McFlurry
- NAF Unsung Partnership of the Year: Gemma Potts and Optimal Spirit
- The Horse & Hound Podcast Professional Rider of the Year: Ros Canter
- Amateur Rider of the Year: Isabella Worthington
- Young Rider of the Year: Ruby Hughes
- Absorbine Groom of the Year: Adam Short
- Baileys Horse Feeds Vet of the Year: Emily Westwood
- Spillers Horse Feeds Riding School of the Year: Mullacott Equestrian Centre
- Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement Award: Mary King
Sarah added that an award for riding schools was created for this year.
“Without them, there would not be enough new riders coming into and falling in love with horses and our sport,” she said. “As for those vets and grooms who keep our horses happy and well, we can never thank them enough.
“Thank you again to all who nominated those people and horses who mean the most to them, to all who voted, to our incredibly supportive sponsors, and to everyone who turned out at this year’s event to support and applaud such brilliant horses and equestrians.
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“Congratulations to all who were shortlisted as well as to each very worthy winner.”
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Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.