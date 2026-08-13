Amateur Rider of the Year 2026

Acknowledging the rider who does not make their living from riding, training or competing horses, yet dedicates themselves to their passion.

Whether working on long-haul flights or solving crimes, few are more busy than our most successful amateur riders who juggle their jobs outside horses with their competitive goals – we recognise them in this year’s Horse & Hound Awards.

Nominations for this award open on Thursday 13 August, close at 5pm (UK time) on Thursday 10 September, and can be submitted via the link below.

Submit your nominations now

Previous Amateur Rider of the Year award winners

Previous winners of this award include:

2025: Hollie Clark , Police investigator, prolific winning showjumper and a regular at elite shows

, Police investigator, prolific winning showjumper and a regular at elite shows 2024: Lucy Latta , the marketing professional who was Badminton five-star runner-up – on her five-star debut

, the marketing professional who was Badminton five-star runner-up – on her five-star debut 2023: amateur event rider Amy Dixon , who won BE90 Badminton grassroots and Blair Scottish Championships

, who won BE90 Badminton grassroots and Blair Scottish Championships 2022: amateur five-star event rider who works full-time in the medical devices industry Libby Seed

2021: accountant and an amateur four-star event rider Lauren Innes

2020: Inspirational para showjumper and disability campaigner Evie Toombes was crowned amateur rider of the decade (2011-2020)

was crowned amateur rider of the decade (2011-2020) 2019: amateur event rider Adam Harvey

2018: amateur event rider Katie Preston

2017: amateur event rider Alice Goring

2016: amateur dressage rider Claire Abel

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2026

The Horse & Hound Awards are celebrating their 11th year, being held in partnership with NAF and Agria.

As ever, the Horse & Hound Awards winners will be nominated and voted for by you, with the exception of the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award, which is decided by a Horse & Hound panel. We intend to recognise both the big names who have made 2026 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at every level.

The winners will be revealed at a glittering ceremony at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire on 25 November, where some 300 people, including heroes of the summer’s World Championships, will gather to enjoy a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals, BAFTA-style speeches and dancing.