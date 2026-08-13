Young Rider of the Year 2026

Celebrating up-and-coming talent in the horse world. Nominees must be under 25 years old on the day of the H&H Awards (25 November 2026).

There’s a buzz about the burgeoning talent both in and coming up from the youth ranks, but which of this year’s under-25s deserve to win in the Horse & Hound Awards?

Nominations for this award open on Thursday 13 August, close at 5pm (UK time) on Thursday 10 September, and can be submitted via the link below.

Submit your nominations now

Previous Young Rider of the Year award winners

Previous winners of this award include:

2025: Rachel Proudley , showjumper

, showjumper 2024: Olli Fletcher , showjumper

, showjumper 2023: Alice Casburn , eventer

, eventer 2022: Joe Stockdale , showjumper

, showjumper 2021: Ruby Hughes , dressage rider and vaulter

, dressage rider and vaulter 2020: Tabitha Kyle , showjumper

, showjumper 2019: Finn Healy , eventer

, eventer 2018: Lottie Fry , dressage rider

, dressage rider 2017: Will Furlong, eventer

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2026

The Horse & Hound Awards are celebrating their 11th year, being held in partnership with NAF and Agria.

As ever, the Horse & Hound Awards winners will be nominated and voted for by you, with the exception of the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award, which is decided by a Horse & Hound panel. We intend to recognise both the big names who have made 2026 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at every level.

The winners will be revealed at a glittering ceremony at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire on 25 November, where some 300 people, including heroes of the summer’s World Championships, will gather to enjoy a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals, BAFTA-style speeches and dancing.