Young Rider of the Year 2026
Welcome to the Horse & Hound Awards 2026, which are back for the 11th year to celebrate the stars of equestrianism, in partnership with NAF and Agria
Young Rider of the Year 2026
Celebrating up-and-coming talent in the horse world. Nominees must be under 25 years old on the day of the H&H Awards (25 November 2026).
There’s a buzz about the burgeoning talent both in and coming up from the youth ranks, but which of this year’s under-25s deserve to win in the Horse & Hound Awards?
Nominations for this award open on Thursday 13 August, close at 5pm (UK time) on Thursday 10 September, and can be submitted via the link below.
Previous Young Rider of the Year award winners
Previous winners of this award include:
- 2025: Rachel Proudley, showjumper
- 2024: Olli Fletcher, showjumper
- 2023: Alice Casburn, eventer
- 2022: Joe Stockdale, showjumper
- 2021: Ruby Hughes, dressage rider and vaulter
- 2020: Tabitha Kyle, showjumper
- 2019: Finn Healy, eventer
- 2018: Lottie Fry, dressage rider
- 2017: Will Furlong, eventer
About the Horse & Hound Awards 2026
The Horse & Hound Awards are celebrating their 11th year, being held in partnership with NAF and Agria.
As ever, the Horse & Hound Awards winners will be nominated and voted for by you, with the exception of the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award, which is decided by a Horse & Hound panel. We intend to recognise both the big names who have made 2026 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at every level.
The winners will be revealed at a glittering ceremony at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire on 25 November, where some 300 people, including heroes of the summer’s World Championships, will gather to enjoy a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals, BAFTA-style speeches and dancing.
Carol is an experienced journalist and editor, who is also a passionate amateur rider and dedicated horse owner, having ridden since childhood. She has a particular interest in the emotional well-being and ethical training of horses, alongside veterinary matters, having garnered extensive first-hand experience of numerous equine health conditions through more than 30 years of horse ownership.