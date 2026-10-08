Finalists revealed: one week to vote for your 2026 Horse & Hound Awards winners

You nominated your human and equine heroes of the year, and now there’s just over a week to determine who wins

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The 2026 Horse &amp; Hound Awards logo
(Image credit: Future)

The finalists have been announced – and it’s time for you to decide who will win the 2026 Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF and Agria.

Today (8 October) we reveal the people and horses shortlisted in 12 categories, and there is now just over a week for you to tell us who should win.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.