Finalists revealed: one week to vote for your 2026 Horse & Hound Awards winners

The finalists have been announced – and it’s time for you to decide who will win the 2026 Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF and Agria.

Today (8 October) we reveal the people and horses shortlisted in 12 categories, and there is now just over a week for you to tell us who should win.

H&H editor in chief Sarah Jenkins said: “Voting is quick and easy, and it means the world to those who are shortlisted, so if you have just a minute to spare we and they would be thrilled to have your votes.

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“Time and time again that is what shortlisted individuals tell us – it’s not even about winning, but knowing that people you have helped or inspired have taken a moment to vote for you means the world. All of those in the shortlist are hugely worthy, we certainly couldn’t pick out a winner in each category without your input and votes. And the stories of those nominated are truly inspiring.”

Vote now

Voting closes at 5pm on 16 October and the winners will be announced at a ceremony at Dallas Burston Polo Club, Warwickshire, on 25 November, when hundreds of guests from the equestrian world will gather for a BAFTA-style evening.

“Every time we have these awards I’m reminded again what fantastic people make up the horse world and how lucky we are to be a part of it,” Sarah said.

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“Narrowing it down to four in each category was a really tough task for the panel. We are surrounded by extraordinary individuals.

“Thank you to all of you who took the time to nominate your heroes and those who have stood out to you in 2026, thank you to all of our sponsors for making these awards possible, and thank you to everyone for taking a moment to vote.”

The Horse & Hound Awards Categories

● D&H Elite Sport Dressage Horse of the Year

● Event Horse of the Year

● Showjumping Horse of the Year

● Show Horse of the Year

● Agria Horse of a Lifetime

● NAF Unsung Partnership of the Year

● Professional Rider of the Year

● Amateur Rider of the Year

● Young Rider of the Year

● Absorbine Groom of the Year

● Baileys Horse Feeds Vet of the Year

● SPILLERS Horse Feeds Riding School of the Year

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