There’s still time to nominate for this year’s Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF and Agria – and perhaps the World Championships have influenced who you think should win.

Nominations are open for the 2026 awards, which celebrate the countless heroes – human and equine – in our industry.

Did Glamourdale’s double gold in Aachen, or Jagerbomb’s fabulous freestyle, make you think either should be D&H Elite Sport Dressage Horse of the Year, or team and individual medallists Lordships Graffalo and London 52 the Event Horse of the Year? LT Holst Freda’s double world bronze could mean she’s well in the running for showjumping horse of the year – and there’s the small matter of the professional rider of the year to crown too.

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It’s not all about the worlds of course; it’s up to you. Memories of the Royal International Horse Show are still fresh; should King George winner Vermento be named showjumping horse of the year, or Boston Black Tie show horse of the year?

You can tell us who you think should be the worthy winners of these and all the other categories; the grooms were rightly celebrated in Aachen, will one of them be our Absorbine groom of the year?

“We’re always excited to receive your nominations – it’s great fun reading all your stories,” said H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins.

“The awards are so special because they celebrate the obvious stars of the year – winners and medallists – but also hidden heroes, from horses who make their owners’ lives better to people who make it possible for others to succeed or enjoy their horses.”

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You can nominate in all 13 categories, by 10 September. The shortlists will be announced in October and the winners announced at a ceremony at Dallas Burston Polo Club, Warwickshire, on 25 November.

The Horse & Hound Awards Categories

● D&H Elite Sport Dressage Horse of the Year

● Event Horse of the Year

● Showjumping Horse of the Year

● Show Horse of the Year

● Agria Horse of a Lifetime

● NAF Unsung Partnership of the Year

● Professional Rider of the Year

● Amateur Rider of the Year

● Young Rider of the Year

● Absorbine Groom of the Year

● Baileys Horse Feeds Vet of the Year

● SPILLERS Horse Feeds Riding School of the Year

● Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement Award

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