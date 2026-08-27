Who are your heroes? Time to nominate World Championship stars – or others – for the Horse & Hound Awards

Time is running out to have your say in the 2026 Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF and Agria

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Harry Charles, a British rider, and LT Holst Freda, a grey horse, take a lap of honour after landing individual bronze at the showjumping World Championships, with the horse wearing a purple rug
(Image credit: FEI/Leanjo de Koster)

There’s still time to nominate for this year’s Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF and Agria – and perhaps the World Championships have influenced who you think should win.

Nominations are open for the 2026 awards, which celebrate the countless heroes – human and equine – in our industry.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.