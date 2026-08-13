From top horses and riders to everyday equestrian heroes: the 2026 Horse & Hound Awards are here

Nominations open today for the 2026 Horse & Hound Awards

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The 2026 Horse &amp; Hound Awards logo
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Whether it’s your favourite rider, a professional who goes above and beyond or simply the horse who changed your life – it’s time to have your say in the 2026 Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF and Agria.

Today (13 August) nominations officially open for the 2026 Horse & Hound Awards, which celebrate world-class human and equine champions to the everyday heroes on whom the equestrian community is built.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.