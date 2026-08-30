Is your horse your hero? Chance to celebrate magical partnerships in new H&H award

There is still time to nominate for the 2026 H&H Awards, including a new category celebrating magical partnerships

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Is your horse your hero – and are you his?

Nominations are open for this year’s Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF and Agria, and this year includes a new category.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.