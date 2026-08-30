Is your horse your hero – and are you his?

Nominations are open for this year’s Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF and Agria, and this year includes a new category.

The NAF unsung partnership of the year title celebrates the unbreakable bond between a particular horse and rider who are not in the public eye – a wonderful partnership in which each one has helped the other in extraordinary ways.

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We love to hear such stories at Horse & Hound, and share them with you; now is the chance to nominate a partnership so special, everyone should know about it.

NAF UK sponsorship and events manager Eloise Chugg said: “We’re delighted to support the Horse & Hound Awards alongside Agria and to put our name to the new unsung partnership category, celebrating the extraordinary bonds between horses and people at the heart of our community.

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“Through everyday care, every challenge and every step forward, these partnerships remind us that sometimes, horses really are all you need.”

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Nominations are open in all 13 Horse & Hound Awards categories until 10 September. We will announce the shortlists, in print and online, in October, and the winners will be crowned at Dallas Burston Polo Club, Warwickshire, on 25 November.

“We’re so delighted to bring the awards back in 2026 and, as always, we thank our partners NAF and Agria, as well as all the individual category award sponsors,” said H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins.

The Horse & Hound Awards Categories

● D&H Elite Sport Dressage Horse of the Year

● Event Horse of the Year

● Showjumping Horse of the Year

● Show Horse of the Year

● Agria Horse of a Lifetime

● NAF Unsung Partnership of the Year

● Professional Rider of the Year

● Amateur Rider of the Year

● Young Rider of the Year

● Absorbine Groom of the Year

● Baileys Horse Feeds Vet of the Year

● SPILLERS Horse Feeds Riding School of the Year

● Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement Award

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