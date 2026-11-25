Mary King won the Lifetime Achievement Award at tonight’s 11th Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF and Agria.

The legendary eventer was named the winner eight months after she retired aged 64, concluding a stellar career.

“Our Lifetime Achievement Award winner is a rider who called time on a superb career in March,” said H&H magazine and eventing editor Pippa Roome as she presented the award.

Latest Videos From Horse & Hound Watch full video here:

“From humble beginnings, she enjoyed a career spanning more than 40 years, collected 13 senior championship medals, rode at six consecutive Olympics and won both Badminton Horse Trials and Burghley Horse Trials.

“Have you guessed it yet? Our Lifetime Achievement Award winner for 2026 is Mary King.”

The night was a family affair as Mary’s husband David, daughter Emily and son Freddie were all at the awards – held at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire – to see Mary receive the award, as well as Emily’s partner, fellow five-star rider Sam Ecroyd, and Freddie’s girlfriend.

Mary King and her daughter Emily, at home on an H&H photoshoot in 2011 (Image credit: Phil Mingo)

Some 300 people gathered at the awards to celebrate the equestrian stars of 2026 and more than 97,700 votes were cast in advance of the night as fans supported the big names of the year, as well as recognising unsung heroes of the horse world.

Horse & Hound Newsletter Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Previous winners of the Lifetime Achievement Award include 2016 Olympic showjumping champion Nick Skelton, six-time Badminton winner Lucinda Green, showing supremo Allister Hood and Terry Pendry, the late Queen’s former stud manager, who was among this year’s guests.

Mary King: recapping an incredible career

Many young riders have been inspired by Mary’s story because she reached the very top echelons of eventing without being from a rich or horsey family.

Her father, Michael, was seriously injured in a motor scooter accident six months before Mary (née Thomson) was born and never fully recovered. Her indomitable mother, Jill, raised her and her brother Simon, worked a multitude of jobs and took in foster children.

Mary rode the vicar’s pony and later counted a donkey and cows among her mounts, as she organised transport to shows, weathered falls and pursued her passion for riding.

Inspired by a Pony Club trip to Badminton, she learnt her trade from Sheila Willcox and started her professional career doing jobs such a butcher’s delivery round and cleaning campsite loos alongside eventing. She also found time to work a ski season in the early days and has always enjoyed travel, sailing and tennis around the demands of eventing.

Mary was successful with numerous horses during a career covering more than 40 years, but none caught the public imagination like King William.

The handsome bay with a striking white blaze won Badminton in 1992 – ”the best moment of my life”, as Mary said in her autobiography – but this sensitive horse wasn’t easy. Mary lived the joy and heartbreak of the sport with him, as they also lost medals in a disastrous showjumping round at her first Olympics that season.

Two years later, they found redemption as part of the “golden girls” World Championship team and they went on to win team gold and Mary’s first individual medal, bronze, at the 1995 European Championships – after which Mary revealed she was pregnant, blazing a trail for female riders juggling a career and motherhood.

The Badminton and Burghley winner and European team gold medallist Star Appeal provided more highs. Later in her career, Mary forged a partnership with owners Sue and Eddie Davies and their daughter, Janette Chinn, which led to numerous squad call-ups and medals with Call Again Cavalier and Imperial Cavalier.

Mary King and Imperial Cavalier help Britain to team silver at the London 2012 Olympics (Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Repeatedly and resiliently bouncing back from injuries and other setbacks, Mary rode at six consecutive Olympics from 1992 to 2012 and in all won 13 senior championship medals.

She also established a successful breeding programme with the Louella Inschallah II mare Kings Mistress, who retired from eventing early owing to injury.

Her progeny include Mary’s final five-star winner, the 2011 Kentucky Three-Day Event victor Kings Temptress (she was also second with Fernhill Urco, the only rider to achieve a one-two at this event) and Kings Gem, dam of Gemma Stevens’ recent Burghley winner Chilli Knight.

Mary continues to breed horses and helps her daughter, five-star rider Emily – the baby who went round the 1995 Europeans in her womb. She is renowned throughout the eventing world for her ready smile and positive attitude.

Among those to whom Mary was a childhood heroine is the Badminton and Burghley winner Piggy March, who wrote her idol numerous letters, to which she always responded.

“Before social media, I used to get lots of fan mail,” said Mary, when she and Piggy chatted for an H&H feature in 2019. “Occasionally, someone would write a second time, but you just kept going. I tried to send different pictures, to remember which ones you already had.”

Professionalism, conscientious hard work and kindness – the story exemplifies so much of what makes Mary King great.