5 incredible racehorses we said farewell to in 2023





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

As 2023 heads to a close, join us in celebrating the wonderful achievements of these outstanding racehorses, who dominated their respective generations during their careers. Our thoughts are with connections of all horses that left us during 2023.

One For Arthur, 14

The Lucinda Russell-trained 2017 Grand National winner was only the second Scottish-based winner of the Aintree showpiece. After retiring, he won retrained racehorse showing classes and enjoyed hunting and cross-country.

Kicking King, 25

The National Hunt star, trained by Tom Taaffe and ridden by Barry Geraghty, won the 2005 Cheltenham Gold Cup and two King George VI Chases. He won 12 of his 28 starts and was placed another 11 times.

Cyrname, 11

The Grade One winner, trained by Paul Nicholls, was at one time the highest-rated chaser in Britain, and was a specialist at Ascot. He spent his retirement with Charlotte Alexander, where he enjoyed competing in team chases.

Sire De Grugy, 17

The two-mile chaser, trained by Gary Moore and ridden by his son Jamie, won two Tingle Creeks, a Clarence House Chase, two Celebration Chases and the 2014 Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

Desert Crown, four

The brilliant 2022 Derby winner, trained by Sir Michael Stoute, was put down after failing to recover from a fetlock injury sustained on the gallops. His winnings totalled more than £1m in the course of his four-race career.

You might also be interested in:

#Throwback to when… AP McCoy jumped Olympic gold-medallist Big Star ‘We want to honour Katie’s life’: family raises thousands for charity with home-bred racehorse ‘Better than we could have hoped for’: former top racehorse takes to new career like a duck to water Save 15% on a Horse & Hound subscription in our Boxing Day sale

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.