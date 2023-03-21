‘A real star’: farewell to Cheltenham Gold Cup and King George VI hero, aged 25





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

National Hunt racing legend Kicking King has died at the age of 25.

The gelding, who was trained by Tom Taaffe for owner Conor Clarkson, won 12 of his 28 starts, and was placed on another 11 occasions.

His greatest victories came in the 2005 Cheltenham Gold Cup and the King George VI Chase in both 2004 and 2005, all under Barry Geraghty. He won over £800,000 during his six and a half-year career.

Kicking King was retired from racing in 2008 and he took up residence among his fellow Living Legends at the Irish National Stud, alongside the likes of Hurricane Fly, Beef Or Salmon, Hardy Eustace and, in more recent years, Faugheen.

Kicking King’s death was announced by the Irish National Stud today (21 March).

“The Irish National Stud are deeply saddened to announce that the great Kicking King has passed away,” the statement read. “A legend in every sense of the word, Kicking King was second in a Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, second in an Arkle and the winner of six Grade One races in an exceptional racing career. Back-to-back wins in the King George VI Chase sandwiched his greatest day in landing the blue riband of National Hunt racing, the Cheltenham Gold Cup.”

His former trainer Tom Taaffe also paid tribute to the horse saying: “Kicking King was a natural, athletic horse with balance. A great horse for Conor Clarkson, Barry Geraghty and all our staff. He was an ambassador for racing and [had] a second life in the exceptional care of the Irish National Stud.”

Barry Geraghty echoed Tom’s thoughts saying of Kicking King: “He was a real star, a big powerful horse who loved his racing. He provided me, Conor Clarkson and Tom Taaffe with some special days. He put in brilliant performances winning the Gold Cup and two King Georges and gave us many more great days to remember. As a family we enjoyed visiting him in the National Stud where he had a lovely retirement and was so well cared for by everyone, especially Leona Harmon.”

The Living Legends area of the Irish National Stud is home to some of racing’s true greats, and provides these horses with a wonderful retirement home, where members of the public can visit them.

Irish National Stud CEO Cathal Beale said: “Kicking King was a gentle giant. He loved his legion of fans coming to visit him. He lived out his days receiving the greatest of care from all the team here. I would like to thank his connections for entrusting him to us and pay special tribute to Leona Harmon who has been at his side throughout and has cared for him with great affection. He will be deeply missed by all of us who had the good fortune to be in his presence.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.