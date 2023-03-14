



Edwulf is a racehorse whose life hung in the balance at the Cheltenham Festival in 2017. It is only thanks to the outstanding care he received from the on-course vets, that he went on to make a full recovery in what turned out to be a fairytale ending.

Trained by Joseph O’Brien and owned by JP McManus, the gelding collapsed on the run-in during the JT McNamara National Hunt Challenge Cup Amateur Riders’ Novices’ Chase. His heart rate was erratic, he had a high temperature, and initially it looked unlikely that he would survive the neurological episode he was experiencing.

Vets including David Chalkley and Henry Tremaine battled to save his life at the track for almost an hour and a half.

During this time Edwulf was moved to the side of the track by rolling him over on to a large grip mat, with the help of Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service.

The horse received treatment and was given all the time he needed to initially recover. Eventually, after the racing had concluded, he got to his feet and was led into a horse ambulance.

He was transported to the Three Counties Equine Hospital, near Tewkesbury, where he showed signs of blindness. But by the next morning, he could see. Edwulf then spent time recovering at McManus’ Martinstown Stud, and after showing no ongoing ill-effects of his experience, he returned to training.

Edwulf went on to make an amazing comeback, winning the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown in 2018, despite starting the day at odds of 100/1.

He is now enjoying his retirement at Martinstown Stud.

