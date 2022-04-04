



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Snow Leopardess is one of the leading hopes for victory at this year’s Grand National, which will take place at Aintree Racecourse on Saturday 9 April 2022, with her odds shortening all the time, so what are the key facts you need to know about this talented mother?

1. Snow Leopardess is a 10-year-old mare (born on 28 March 2012).

2. She is a fifth-generation home-bred belonging to William Fox-Pitt’s mother Marietta.

3. Snow Leopardess is owned by Andrew Fox-Pitt, who is Marietta’s son and in whose colours the grey runs in, and trained by Cotswolds-based Charlie Longsdon.

4. Snow Leopardess is by Martaline and out of Queen Soraya, who is by Persian Bold. Queen Soraya ran 13 times under Rules during her career – she was trained by Henrietta Knight and amassed more than £21,500 in prize money.

5. So far, Snow Leopardess has won nine of her 19 career starts and has amassed over £225,500 in prize money to-date. She has only finished outside the top three three times.

6. Her biggest victory so far came in the Unibet Becher Chase over the Grand National fences at Aintree on 4 December 2021, when she became the first mare to win this race. In atrocious conditions – testing ground and strong winds – she jumped from fence to fence under jockey Aidan Coleman, who will also ride her in the Grand National. The pair led from The Chair to the finish, and held on gamely from the Sandy Thomson-trained Hill Sixteen to win by a nose in the 3m1f race.

7. Snow Leopardess was foaled and backed at Knowlton, the Fox-Pitt family home in Kent, before being sent to Flat trainer Ralph Beckett to learn to gallop, and then moved to her current trainer.

8. Over hurdles, she won the mares’ final at Newbury and in October 2017, she won a conditions hurdle at Auteuil, but she was injured in the lorry on the way home. After that she went to Alice and William Fox-Pitt for rehab and Paul Roche had her in Ireland, swimming her in the sea off a pier. But the injury recurred and she was put in foal to Sir Percy. When she was being brought back to fitness after giving birth, the resulting filly – now a three-year-old called Red Panda, who is soon to also go into training with Charlie Longsdon – used to trot loose alongside her.

9. Marietta says the birth of Snow Leopardess’s foal was the first time she had smiled since the loss of her husband Oliver in 2012.

10. Snow Leopardess’s great-uncle, Le Djinn, won two Flat races, two hurdles, the Grand Prix de Bordeaux at Auteuil and the Melton Hunt Race. He also did Bramham three-day event with both Marietta and William.

11. “Snow Leopardess knows how to buck. When we first started getting her going again in the school, she bucked my granddaughter clean off three times, so we had to do something different after that. She is odd because she’s hot but lazy, and normally hot horses are not lazy,” says Marietta.

12. Charlie Longsdon says of this mare: “If you give Snow Leopardess a day off, she’s pretty lethal – she can give some buck. She’s clearly queen of the yard, she’s bigger than most of the geldings, she knows she’s important. It’s very rare for any mare to come back after having a foal and then run in the National, but I think it might be inspiring to a few others.”

13. Snow Leopardess will bid to emulate Nickel Coin, the most recent of 13 mares to win the Grand National back in 1951, in the race on Saturday 9 April.

Keep up to date with all of Horse & Hound’s Grand National coverage this week via horseandhound.co.uk, where you will be able to read all of the latest news and features on the three-day meeting at Aintree.

You might also be interested in:

‘This is the dream’: Fox-Pitt family’s home-bred wins over the Grand National fences ‘I spent the next three miles thinking about the rollicking I’d get from the Guv’nor’: Bob Champion relives his 1981 Grand National win on Aldaniti Aintree pioneers: celebrating Rachael Blackmore and 7 other remarkable women To help celebrate Rachael Blackmore's tremendous feat, we take a look back at some of the other women who smashed

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.