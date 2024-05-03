Injured medal-winning rider begins rehab with eyes still on Paris Olympics





Australian medal-winning rider Shane Rose has begun rehabilitation for his significant injuries, as he keeps his eyes on his sixth Olympic Games.

On 14 March Shane was injured in a cross-country schooling accident, which resulted in surgery for a “badly broken” femur and fractured pelvis. He also suffered a “heavy” concussion and broken ribs in the fall.

At the time a spokesman for Shane said “while the timing is unfortunate we are hopeful there is adequate time for him to recover and still be able to continue his preparation schedule for Paris”.

In an update today (3 May) Shane’s team announced he has “moved into the rehabilitation phase of his recovery”, and has become a resident at the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra.

“His current daily life comprises intensive strength and conditioning sessions and medical treatments,” said the spokesman, adding that Shane has been “very fortunate to receive outstanding medical care since his accident”.

“He is very thankful to the New South Wales Institute of Sport, the Australian Institute of Sport and the Equestrian Australia high performance program, who have all been incredibly supportive and ensured he has access to the best doctors, physiotherapists and recovery treatments.”

The spokesman added that Shane’s medical team have worked together and developed a program that will give him “the best chance of recovering in time to pursue his Olympic ambitions”. The first day of the Olympic eventing competition is 27 July.

“Shane is motivated and working hard with the aim of being back in the saddle later this month,” he said.

Shane is a three-time Olympic medallist and Paris 2024 would mark his sixth Games. He won team silver with All Luck at Beijing in 2008, team bronze on CP Qualified at Rio 2016, and was part of the silver medal-winning team with Virgil in Tokyo.

