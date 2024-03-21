Seriously injured Olympic rider ‘continues to improve’ in hospital – with hopes still on Paris





Australian Olympic eventer Shane Rose “continues to improve each day” as he remains in hospital following a cross-country schooling fall.

The three-time Olympic medallist underwent surgery last week for a broken femur and fractured pelvis, sustained in the fall on 14 March. The horse Shane was riding was not injured.

“It has been a week since Shane’s accident and he continues to improve each day. Shane is very thankful for all the love and support he has received,” said a spokesman for the rider today (21 March).

“He is still in hospital and will remain there for the coming days. Shane’s injuries were extensive; a broken femur, fractured pelvis, fractured elbow and numerous fractured ribs. Shane has been operated on to repair the femur and pelvis, he will be on bed rest for at least a month then he will begin his rehabilitation.”

The spokesman added that Shane and his team are “still optimistic” that the injuries will not prevent him from competing at the Paris Games. The first day of the Olympic eventing competition is 27 July.

“Shane and Virgil are qualified and hopeful that Shane will be able to return to the saddle, prove his fitness and gain selection as a part of the Australian eventing team,” said the spokesman.

“Thanks once again for the support. It has been much appreciated.”

Shane and 19-year-old gelding Virgil were part of the silver medal-winning team at Tokyo, alongside Kevin McNab riding Don Quidam and Andrew Hoy with Vassily De Lassos.

A week before his accident, Shane won the Land Rover Horse Show of the Year CCI4*-S in New Zealand, with Virgil, on 7 March.

