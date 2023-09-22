‘We had some fantastic days’: former top racehorse dies in retirement, aged 11





Grade One-winning National Hunt racehorse Cyrname has died, aged 11, during a routine canter in retirement.

The gelding, who was owned by Samantha de la Hey and trained by Paul Nicholls, won eight of his 23 starts, clocking £360,604 in prize money. His biggest victories came in the Ascot Chase and Christy 1965 Chase, both at Ascot in 2019, and the 2020 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby in 2020.

Paul Nicholls paid tribute in a post on Instagram saying: “Very sad to hear that Cyrname passed away this morning whilst doing a routine canter at home with Charlotte Alexander, who has given him a fantastic home for the last few years. We had some fantastic days with him at his peak, especially at his beloved Ascot. Thoughts with Charlotte and [his owner] @teamdelahey. Thanks for the memories.”

Cyrname, who was once the highest-rated chaser in Britain, was retired from racing in the spring of 2022. He then joined Charlotte Alexander, who has retrained many other top racehorses, including Denman, Earthmover and Saphir Du Rheu after the conclusion of their careers on the track.

He appeared with Charlotte in a Retraining of Racehorses demo at Blenheim Horse Trials in 2022 and enjoyed plenty of variety in his retirement, including team chasing.

