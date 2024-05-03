Horses that had to be dug out of stables, an Olympic rider’s comeback, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Horses that had to be dug free from their stables

An owner has pleaded guilty to four animal welfare offences involving 10 horses, some of which had to be dug out of their stables. Dianne Pearson, 70, of Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire, was disqualified from owning equids indefinitely when she was sentenced at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on 16 April. Concerns about the horses were raised with the RSPCA and World Horse Welfare in April 2023, and when officers attended Pearson admitted that one horse had not been out of his stable for two years.

2. An Olympic rider’s long-awaited comeback

The Netherlands’ Edward Gal and Total US will make their competition return at the Exloo CDI today (3 May), their first international outing since the Tokyo Games. Edward announced in 2022 that he was stepping back, stating that he had been riding in competitions for so many years and enjoyed it, but “felt like I wanted to take a break”. Edward and Total US will start in this afternoon’s CDI3* grand prix, alongside Brits Lottie Fry and Nespresso, and Anna Ross and Habouche.

3. A 19-year-old Dartmoor crowned Royal Windsor champion

Rebecca Hartland’s Collstone Bonanza (Jack) took the ridden senior pony championship at Royal Windsor yesterday (2 May) with 10-year-old jockey Myles Hartland. “Jack’s only had three homes in his life as he’s such a superstar. He’s our fun home pony; we do Pony Club and go hunting, and Myles’ little sister has learnt to ride off the lead rein on him,” said Rebecca.

