‘I thank my lucky stars for this pony’: 19-year-old Dartmoor is a Royal Windsor champion





A beloved Dartmoor pony hailed by his owner as a ‘mother’s dream’ trotted to the 2024 Royal Windsor ridden senior pony championship, and a ticket to this year’s Royal International (RIHS) final, with his 10-year-old jockey.

Rebecca Hartland’s 19-year-old Collstone Benanza (Jack) and Myles Hartland were making their debut at Royal Windsor as a combination. They won a strong senior class of 25 plus entries en route to the section tricolour, ahead of the second placed pre-senior entry, Alison Gordon’s 15-year-old Highland stallion Balmoral Mandarin, who was bred by The late Queen.

While Myles is no stranger to the show ring spotlight — won at the RIHS final last season aboard show pony first ridden Barkway Alfie Moon — he’s never competed on Windsor soil before.

Rebecca bought Jack four years ago from Sam Herring and her daughter Eva.

“He’s only had three homes in his life as he’s such a superstar,” said Rebecca, who is based in North Yorkshire. “He’s our fun home pony; we do Pony Club and go hunting, and Myles’ little sister has learnt to ride off the lead rein on him.

“All of our friends have told us to do veterans with Jack for a while, but we’ve never given it a go until this year,” Rebecca added. “Jack is a mother’s dream; I thank my lucky stars for this pony.”

When he left the ring after winning the 2024 Royal Windsor ridden senior pony title, Myles added: “Jack is so fun and forward to ride. When the top six started to be called down in the class, my heart was beating fast!”

Enjoy the best of Royal Windsor with Horse & Hound

