



Edward Gal and Total US (Totilas x Sir Donnerhall I) are set to make a return to competition after an absence of almost three years in the grand prix at the CDI3* in Exloo, the Netherlands.

As reported by Horses.nl, the FEI registration of both Edward and Total US were activated by the KNHS (Royal Dutch Equestrian Association) yesterday (1 May). However, the combination was not included on the master list provided by the competition organisers and it was unclear whether all the paperwork had gone through in time.

But following the trot-up, it was confirmed through the online scoring system that Edward and Total US will be 13th to go in the grand prix tomorrow (3 May).

It will be Edward’s first competition since competing at the Tokyo Olympics, where he and the then nine-year-old stallion finished sixth individually on 84.15%.

It was a poignant occasion for Edward, as he rode Total US to Totilas’ Kentucky World Equestrian Games (2010) music composed by Joost Peters, where they won gold on 91.8%. Kentucky was also the final time Edward rode the freestyle aboard Totilas in competition, as the horse was sold shortly after their triple gold medal-winning performance.

In the build-up to the 2022 Dutch Dressage Champions in Ermelo, Edward announced he would be taking a year out from competition and plans to return “with energy” in future.

“I’ve been riding in competitions for so many years and I’ve enjoyed it. But, after the Olympics, I felt like I wanted to take a break,” said Edward at the time.

“I love riding at home, training our stallions, and I’d like to continue doing that this year in peace.

“After that, I’ll be back in sport again with all my energy. Thank you all for your understanding and I’m looking forward to many wonderful moments to come.”

That one-year sabbatical has now stretched to almost three years, but anticipation had been building for a potential return after the KNHS included the combination on their long list for the Paris Olympic Games.

Also in action in the CDI3* at Exloo, will be British combinations Lottie Fry and the 15-year-old stallion Nespresso (Negro x Tenerife VDL) – who were second to Charlotte Dujardin and Alive And Kicking in Lier recently – and Anna Ross and the 12-year-old mare Habouche (Ampere x Ustinov) who have only recently made their own competition comeback after Anna’s knee surgery.

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.