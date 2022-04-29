Multiple gold medal-winning rider Edward Gal steps back from competition





Top dressage rider Edward Gal is taking a year out from competition and plans to return “with energy” in future.

The multiple gold medal-winning Dutchman’s last international start was at the Tokyo Olympics, with Glock’s Total US, owned by Glock Horse Performance Centre (GHPC).

“I’ve been riding in competitions for so many years and I’ve enjoyed it. But, after the Olympics, I felt like I wanted to take a break,” said Edward.

“I love riding at home in the GHPC, training our stallions, and I’d like to continue doing that this year in peace.

“After that, I’ll be back in sport again with all my energy. Thank you all for your understanding and I’m looking forward to many wonderful moments to come.”

The announcement means that Edward will not be seeking his 13th national title at the Dutch Dressage Championships in Ermelo next week (5 to 8 May).

Edward and the Totilas son finished sixth individually and helped the Dutch side to fifth place in the team competition in Tokyo.

The pair’s freestyle was a poignant moment at last summer’s Games, with Edward opting to ride the 10-year-old stallion to the same music with which he won the world title with the horse’s sire at Kentucky in 2010, where they also won world individual and team gold.

Edward’s career to date features a bevy of broken records, medals and senior championship appearances.

He scored world, Europeans and World Cup titles with the legendary Totilas and he has represented the Netherlands at 15 senior championships and 11 World Cup finals with eight horses, including three Olympic Games.

