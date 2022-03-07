



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Are you on the search for the perfect Mother’s Day gift for a horse lover? Does your mum spend her days in the lorry park at shows with you? Is she your emergency contact for doing the horses when you get stuck at work or school?

Mums deserve the world this Mother’s Day (Sunday, 27 March), so whether your mum’s horsey or not, we’ve rounded up a great selection of Mother’s Day gifts for horse lovers that will make for ideal treat to say thanks.

Mother’s Day gifts for horse lovers

Anvil Cottage Crafts heart holder

RRP: £37.50 |

Upgrade your go-to wine and flowers gift to this handmade holder that can be used to hold a vase by using a jar or glass to display flowers, a wine bottle or reed diffuser.

View now at etsy.com

The Amazing Chocolate Workshop horseshoe and roses gift box

RRP: £19.50 |

This super-realistic handmade chocolate is vegan and gluten free.

View now at etsy.com

Solesmith ‘You are lovely’ socks

RRP: £10 |

It’s the message every mum deserves to receive this Mother’s Day.

View now at joules.com

Mulberry Tree Cheltenham Horseshoe wooden serving tray

RRP: £45.99 |

This wooden serving tray makes a great conversation starter as it is handcrafted using reclaimed wood and re-used horseshoes.

View now at etsy.com

Guided tour of Newmarket for two

RRP: £198 |

Go behind the scenes with a morning on the famous gallops, a guided tour of The National Stud and visit a working stables. Or check out our round-up of the best horse experience days across the UK for more ideas.

View now at virginexperiencedays.co.uk

Pomchick Unicorn Mum mug

RRP: £9.90

Because all horsey mums are great.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Personalised horseshoe pebble

RRP: £22

This personalised pebble is a lovely keepsake to gift your mum this Mother’s Day. Check out more personalised gifts for horse lovers here.

View now at notonthehighstreet.com

Jamber Jewels origami horse necklace

RRP: From £27.51 |

This cool design makes us think of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics – it’s a simple design but different and interesting. Or check out some more horse jewellery ideas.

View now at etsy.com

Horse mum travel mug

RRP: £12 |

This mug is perfect for long days at the yard or competitions.

View now at etsy.com

You might also like:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.