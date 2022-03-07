Are you on the search for the perfect Mother’s Day gift for a horse lover? Does your mum spend her days in the lorry park at shows with you? Is she your emergency contact for doing the horses when you get stuck at work or school?
Mums deserve the world this Mother’s Day (Sunday, 27 March), so whether your mum’s horsey or not, we’ve rounded up a great selection of Mother’s Day gifts for horse lovers that will make for ideal treat to say thanks.
Mother’s Day gifts for horse lovers
Anvil Cottage Crafts heart holder
RRP: £37.50 |
Upgrade your go-to wine and flowers gift to this handmade holder that can be used to hold a vase by using a jar or glass to display flowers, a wine bottle or reed diffuser.
View now at etsy.com
The Amazing Chocolate Workshop horseshoe and roses gift box
RRP: £19.50 |
This super-realistic handmade chocolate is vegan and gluten free.
View now at etsy.com
Solesmith ‘You are lovely’ socks
RRP: £10 |
It’s the message every mum deserves to receive this Mother’s Day.
View now at joules.com
Mulberry Tree Cheltenham Horseshoe wooden serving tray
RRP: £45.99 |
This wooden serving tray makes a great conversation starter as it is handcrafted using reclaimed wood and re-used horseshoes.
View now at etsy.com
Guided tour of Newmarket for two
RRP: £198 |
Go behind the scenes with a morning on the famous gallops, a guided tour of The National Stud and visit a working stables. Or check out our round-up of the best horse experience days across the UK for more ideas.
View now at virginexperiencedays.co.uk
Pomchick Unicorn Mum mug
RRP: £9.90
Because all horsey mums are great.
View now at amazon.co.uk
Personalised horseshoe pebble
RRP: £22
This personalised pebble is a lovely keepsake to gift your mum this Mother’s Day. Check out more personalised gifts for horse lovers here.
View now at notonthehighstreet.com
Jamber Jewels origami horse necklace
RRP: From £27.51 |
This cool design makes us think of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics – it’s a simple design but different and interesting. Or check out some more horse jewellery ideas.
View now at etsy.com
Horse mum travel mug
RRP: £12 |
This mug is perfect for long days at the yard or competitions.
View now at etsy.com
