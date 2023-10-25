Calls for owners to walk dogs more this winter as +1million pets are overweight





New research has revealed that at least one million dogs in the UK are overweight, with fears that the real figure could be much higher*. Lack of exercise and overfeeding are the main causes for the canine obesity problem, yet almost a third of dog owners surveyed by Pets at Home said they reduce the amount of time they spend walking their pet during the winter months.

With the clocks changing this weekend (Sunday, 29 October), this typically marks a significant change in dog owner behaviour. The research revealed that over the winter:

29% of dog owners reduce the amount of time they spend walking their pet

28% take their dog for a walk on the pavement rather than let it run around a park or field

22% take their dog on fewer walks

13% put their dog in the garden instead of taking it for a walk

11% use the weather as a reason to not take their dog for a walk

The top reasons owners surveyed gave for walking their dog less included:

Thinking it’s too cold for their dog to be outside (47%) Not liking to walk in the dark (30%) Not liking to walk their dog when it’s wet and muddy (29%) Icy weather making dogs hard to handle on a lead (27%) Owners finding the weather too cold for them to walk in (24%) Finding it hard to get motivated in the cold weather (21%) Wearing gloves in cold weather makes it too hard to hold the lead and pick up poop (19%) Believing that a reduction in walking time will not have a negative impact on their dog’s health (12%)

Keeping dogs active

In response to the research, Pets at Home has launched a new “Five Minutes More” campaign with broadcaster and dog lover Clare Balding to encourage pet owners to add extend every dog walk by just five minutes to help their dogs stay as active as possible this winter.

Clare Balding said: “Shorter days and wetter weather may make the daily dog walk less appealing, but no less important. As a dog owner you will do anything and everything to look after their welfare and that includes helping them stay a healthy weight. That’s why this winter we are calling on dog owners to get out there come rain or shine to keep their dog active.”

Dr. Leigh-Anne Brown, practice owner and veterinary surgeon at Vets for Pets, said: “The problem of overweight dogs in the UK continues to rise. Latest research from our veterinary practices shows in the last 12 months, 30% of dogs seen were classified as overweight [with a body condition score of six or more] and that number could be significantly more, as not all dogs are seen regularly by their vet.

“Owners may not realise, but if a dog is overweight it can contribute to serious health conditions such as diabetes, arthritis and heart problems,”

Leigh-Anne adds that you cannot underestimate the benefits of the daily walk for your dog.

“It’s the simplest yet most important thing you can do to safeguard your dog’s health, which is why we want to remind people this winter to keep walking, whatever the weather, to help keep their dog active,” she said. “It may seem a small thing, but if every dog owner increased their dog walk by just five minutes that will have a huge impact on your dog’s overall activity levels over the course of the winter months.”

How to keep your dog a healthy weight

Leigh-Anne offers the following tips for keeping your dog at a healthy weight. If your dog needs help to shed the pounds, we’ve got more tips on how to help a dog lose weight.

Weigh your dog regularly so you know if they are the correct weight for their breed, size and age – Pets at Home stores have weighing scales you can use for free

Measure out your dog’s food at each mealtime to be sure you aren’t overfeeding – adding a bit extra to each meal soon adds up

Use dog treats to reward good behaviour, not as an act of affection – show affection in other ways, such as stroking, patting or grooming

Count treats within a dog’s daily food allowance to eliminate the possibility of overfeeding

Resist sharing food from your own plate – it can be more calorific for your dog than you realise

Add five minutes to every dog walk to increase the total amount you are walking your dog each day

How to keep warm on a dog walk

At H&H we know all about keeping warm in the winter. If the cold is a barrier to you getting out to walk your dog, here are our tips to help you last the extra five minutes in comfort…

Pick up the pace – if you can get your heart rate up, you’ll soon warm up and so will your dog

Take a hot drink with you in a thermal flask – even if it just does the job of warming your hands

Invest in some good shoes for dog walking – our selection of the best insulated wellies will keep your feet warm and supported as they’re more technical than you might think

will keep your feet warm and supported as they’re more technical than you might think Protect yourself from the rain with a good waterproof coat – our selection of the best long waterproof riding coats aren’t just for riding, they make great dog walking coats, too

aren’t just for riding, they make great dog walking coats, too If you opt for a shorter waterproof coat, team them with a pair of the best waterproof trousers

Try some of the best waterproof outdoor gloves to keep your hands warm and dry

* 10% of dog owners surveyed by Pets at Home said they knew their dog was overweight – based on a UK dog population of 10 million dogs, this equates to at least 1 million dogs being overweight. However it is thought the numbers may be higher as a further 9% said they didn’t know or would prefer not to say.

