Fear for riding schools’ future, apprentices left in limbo, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. “On the brink of disaster”

Britain’s riding schools are “on the brink of disaster” and the future is a “frightening prospect” unless action is taken, leading figures have warned following fresh research, which has shown little change over the past 12 months. “Across Britain, riding schools are operating in an increasingly struggling sector, and an already precarious situation has been exacerbated first by the pandemic and now by the cost-of-living crisis,” said Mandana Mehran Pour, BEF’s head of participation. “Put simply, our equestrian establishments are on the brink of a disaster and… are under threat if we don’t find ways to address the issues.”

2. Apprentices left in limbo ahead of final exams

Apprentice farriers preparing to take their final exams next month are facing uncertainty after the Farrier Registration Council (FRC) withdrew its approval of the Worshipful Company of Farriers (WCF). The FRC said the withdrawal was because the WCF’s IT system used for planning and its delivery of qualifications, examinations and assessment “is not supported and its functionality cannot be guaranteed”. Apprentices must sit their exams to complete their WCF diploma, known as DipWCF, following which they can apply to the FRC register. Farriers must be on the FRC register to legally shoe horses in the UK. A spokesman for the British Farriers and Blacksmiths Association, which represents and supports farriers, said the association understands “the shock and concern farriers are now feeling”.

3. “Life is what you make it and I’m going to make it great”

A rider whose first Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) appearance did not go entirely to plan has won praise for her horsemanship and attitude. Terri Hill was first to go in the NAF Five Star bronze league final, on TJ Toy, whom she has only been riding since the spring, and a miscommunication between she and the 12-year-old mare meant they parted company late on course. But although her HOYS dream was over, Terri’s first action on getting to her feet was to hug and reassure “China”, patting her over and over again as she left the arena, huge smile still firmly in place. Posts soon appeared on social media praising Terri for her reaction, and the example she has set to other riders.

