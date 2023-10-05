Young star rider recovering from neck fracture sustained in ‘hit and run’ car accident





Young showjumping superstar Tabitha Kyle is “counting down the days” until she is back in the saddle after she fractured her neck in a “hit and run” car accident.

Tabitha was due to contest her last Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) on ponies this week, but has had to miss it as a result of the accident. Her father Mark told H&H the fracture is stable, and it is hoped Tabitha will be able to ride in five weeks’ time.

“Unfortunately I was a passenger in a hit and run car accident while competing in the Netherlands last weekend,” Tabitha said.

“I sustained a neck fracture which is stable and I have full feeling and motion. I will be out of action until I make a full recovery. Thank you for all the help, support and kind messages I have received so far. Counting down the days until I’m back riding already.”

Mark said Tabitha is back home. She had an X-ray this morning (5 October), and has more scans booked in three and five weeks’ time.

“She’s fine,” he said, adding that although Tabitha was sorry to miss HOYS, she has already won all the pony titles on offer, over the years; had she been missing one, it would have been more disappointing.

“She’s itching to get back,” he said. “Hopefully five weeks and it’ll be ok – and it could have been a lot worse.”

